Atlantic City Boat Showed moved to spring
Atlantic City Boat Showed moved to spring

Boat Show Captains Table

Captain’s Table event at the Atlantic City Boat Show, sponsored by the Community Food Bank of New Jersey Southern Branch in cooperation with Let Us Eat Please, Inc. at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

The 2021 Atlantic City Boat Show has been postponed to April 7-11.

The show was moved from its traditional February dates due to COVID-19, according to a Friday news release.

"We are continuing to monitor the impacts of COVID-19 in the region and working with federal, state, and local authorities to ensure a safe event this spring for our guests and everyone involved," Show Manager Jon Pritko said in the release. "A comprehensive health and safety plan in alignment with the guidelines and protocols of the Atlantic City Convention Center has been developed and submitted. We look forward to welcoming attendees to this annual boating tradition in April."

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

