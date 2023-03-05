ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey has a massive boating scene, whether it be commercial or recreational, so it's no wonder thousands of people set their sights on the annual Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show over the weekend.

The five-day maritime-themed show at the Atlantic City Convention Center is one of the largest, most-anticipated and well-known boat shows across the country.

"The Atlantic City show is very significant," said John Pritko, manager for the boat show for more than 20 years. "This show brings in big business, so it's very important."

Pritko said the annual boat show, which has been around since 1980, attracts 32,000 to 43,000 people to the city Wednesday through Sunday. On Saturday, the show's biggest day, Pritko estimated at least 18,000 people attended.

"Recreational boating has an annual economic impact for the state of New Jersey over $6.6 billion, and it supports over 29,000 jobs," Pritko said.

And commercial fishing in New Jersey also contributes more than $1 billion to the state's economy, according to data from the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium.

Bill Wiggins, the owner of Fin-Atics, an Ocean City saltwater tackle store that also sells fishing equipment, marine supplies and kayaks, said the boat show is great for business.

"We're getting our name out, and we do pretty well in sales," said Wiggins, who's been participating in the boat show as a vendor for more than 10 years.

Wiggins said Fin-Atics sells more from Wednesday to Sunday at the boat show than it usually would in a week of business. Its best sellers at the show are the paddleboards and Hobie brand fishing kayaks.

A total of 427 boat vendors — a 40% to 46% increase from last year, according to Pritko — sold a variety of boats, paddleboards, kayaks, rafts, personal watercraft and other marine conveyances.

Vendors also sold boat parts, floating docks, tiki bars, navigational systems, accessories and apparel, scuba diving gear, fishing gear and boat insurance.

The boat show also had seminars like Boating 101 or Discover Fishing for novices, virtual fishing simulators and an "AC Says No to Plastic Clean Water Contest" for elementary and middle schoolers.

"It's a nice, fun day to walk around and see all the boats," said Leah Cacopardo, from Brigantine, who's been coming to the boat show for at least 10 years. She brought her son, Rocco, with her Saturday.

Cacopardo said the boat show attracts people to Atlantic who aren't just there to gamble or go to a casino.She said she bought her 21-foot Carolina Skiff fiberglass boat at the boat show four years ago. She enjoys being part of the "boat life."

"Traveling between all the islands, the barrier island, it's fun to be on a boat," said Cacopardo, who added she enjoys traveling to restaurants by boat, fishing (Rocco's favorite) and just generally being on the water.

Pritko said the boat show provides a camaraderie among boaters or anyone interested in buying into the boat lifestyle, and that there was a "boat for every lifestyle and budget."

The boat show concluded Sunday.

GALLERY: 2023 Atlantic City Boat Show