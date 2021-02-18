Atlantic City Boat Show canceled, expected to return in 2022

ATLANTIC CITY — There will be no Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show this year.
The Thursday announcement was made several weeks after the show was pushed back to April 7-11 from its usual dates in February.
The Atlantic City Convention Center, which hosts the event, is currently being used as one of six state COVID-19 vaccination mega sites.
"After exploring all possibilities to move forward with an April event and continuing to follow guidance from state/local authorities and the Atlantic City Convention Center, canceling the show is the most prudent course of action," Northeast Shows Vice President Jon Pritko said. "While we remained hopeful to produce a high-quality experience this year, we look forward to returning to Atlantic City stronger than ever in 2022."
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
