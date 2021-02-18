 Skip to main content
Atlantic City Boat Show canceled, expected to return in 2022
Boat Show Captains Table

Captain’s Table event at the Atlantic City Boat Show, sponsored by the Community Food Bank of New Jersey Southern Branch in cooperation with Let Us Eat Please, Inc. at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — There will be no Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show this year.

The Thursday announcement was made several weeks after it was pushed back to April 7-11. The show, originally scheduled for February, was moved to April on Jan. 23. 

The Atlantic City Convention Center, which host the event,  is currently being used as one of six state mega vaccination sites.

"After exploring all possibilities to move forward with an April event and continuing to follow guidance from state/local authorities and the Atlantic City Convention Center, canceling the show is the most prudent course of action," Northeast Shows Vice President Jon Pritko said, "While we remained hopeful to produce a high-quality experience this year, we look forward to returning to Atlantic City stronger than ever in 2022."

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

