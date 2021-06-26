Atlantic City boat explosion injures one

ATLANTIC CITY — One person was injured as a result of a boat explosion Friday at Frank S. Farley State Marina, State Police said Saturday.
State Police said they responded to the explosion about midafternoon Friday. The explosion occurred on a 33-foot Sea Ray at C dock in the marina. Atlantic City firefighters, Atlantic City EMS and the Coast Guard also responded.
One person on another vessel was injured by flying debris and was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. Their injuries were not life-threatening, State Police said.
No other vessels were damaged in the explosion, State Police said. The cause remains under investigation.
— John Russo
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
