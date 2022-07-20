 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City Boardwalk named nation's best by Fodor's

070322-pac-nws-strike

On July 2, the Atlantic City Boardwalk was humming with summer activity after a strike planned by Unite Here Local 54 was canceled because the casinos and the union reached a deal.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

Atlantic City can now tout itself as having America's best boardwalk.

Travel website Fodor's ranked the Boardwalk as the country's best, citing its casinos and entertainment venues.

It also highlighted the Boardwalk's shopping venues and amusement rides for young visitors at the Steel Pier.

"Atlantic City’s boardwalk is internationally famous," Fodor's said. "It is said to be the world’s first and longest boardwalk dating way back to 1870. The structure’s original intent was to protect the nearby hotels from unruly ocean waves, but over time, as the boardwalk grew to its current length of 5.5 miles, it became an international entertainment hub."

