Atlantic City Boardwalk merchant community to hold protest following death of shopkeeper
Atlantic City Boardwalk merchant community to hold protest following death of shopkeeper

Early morning on the Atlantic City Boardwalk

 Ahmad Austin

ATLANTIC CITY — The resort's merchant community is planning a peaceful protest Friday following what they say has been months of reported harassment and shoplifting, including an incident Thursday in which a shopkeeper died, according to several city councilmen and the city's merchant association.

"From what I understand the children have been roaming the Boardwalk constantly," Council President George Tibbitt said. "And (they) went in there last night, they attempted to take whatever they wanted and fights broke out. The store manager, Mehmood, got involved and had a massive heart attack and died."

The Press has reached out to the Atlantic City Police Department to confirm the incident.

"There have been complaints. They have a problem with youngsters always coming to the Boardwalk and stealing stuff, threatening the owners," said Muhammad 'Anjum' Zia, 5th ward councilman for Atlantic City. "We've been complaining since last year and today we're having the protest."

Zia said of Thursday's incident, "seven youngsters came to the store, (he) was standing with sons, something happened with him and he died on the spot."

The demonstration will begin at 5 p.m. on the Boardwalk between Kentucky and New York avenues.

Store owners will shut their doors and gather outside with fellow community members to show solidarity against what they believe has been a pattern of behavior.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

