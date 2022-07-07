 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City Boardwalk blaze may have been sparked by electrical problem

Fire officials assess the damage at an Atlantic City Boardwalk Building off St. James Place that burst into flames Friday.

 Eric Conklin, Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — A three-alarm fire that tore through five Boardwalk storefronts two weeks ago was likely caused by an electrical malfunction.

The blaze, which damaged businesses including jewelry and clothing stores June 24, remains under investigation, city spokesperson Andrew Kramer said Thursday.

Specifics about what started the blaze should be available once the investigation confirms a cause, Kramer said.

The fire started about 8:30 a.m. About 60 firefighters worked on scene off the beach at New York Avenue, near the Ripley's Believe It Or Not! museum, which avoided damage.

