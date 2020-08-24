ATLANTIC CITY — A long-awaited upgrade and renovation project for the Boardwalk restrooms is scheduled to begin in the fall and be wrapped up by next spring.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority authorized the $4.5 million project to overhaul seven comfort stations on the Boardwalk. Work is slated to begin in October and be completed by May 2021, according to the CRDA.
The Boardwalk restrooms at Chelsea Avenue, Mississippi Avenue, Caspian Avenue, Albany Avenue, Bartram Avenue, New Hampshire Avenue and New York Avenue are all targeted for the project.
"This is a much-needed project up on the beachfront in Atlantic City," said CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty. "If anyone has been in those restrooms lately, they know they are in very bad shape, both above ground and underground."
Doherty said the project — estimated at $4.1 million with the standard 10% additional allocation for overruns and unexpected costs — will include aesthetic and operational renovations, such as new tiling and fixtures, as well as infrastructure upgrades to the water and sewer pipes.
"It's a much needed project that's going to significantly enhance people's experience coming to Atlantic City to enjoy the beach," he said.
Mayor Marty Small Sr., a member of the CRDA Board of Directors by virtue of his office, commended his colleagues for allocating the project funding.
"It's going to give those restrooms a much-needed facelift," he said. "It will be a much-needed improvement to all areas of the Tourism District, and I'm excited for the residents and visitors."
The CRDA oversees Atlantic City's Tourism District, which includes the Boardwalk, Marina District, Gardner's Basin and the business district.
As of now, the plan to is to close all the Boardwalk restrooms during the project, but a few CRDA members expressed concern that a simultaneous closure was both unnecessary and would cause an avoidable inconvenience for those who need to use them. Thirty-two Porta Johns are currently being stored in West Hall and are ready to be put out during the project, CRDA officials said.
The Mississippi Avenue comfort station has historic significance and involves working with New Jersey State Historic Preservation Office. The renovations will use a slightly different color palette while "keeping true to the historic vaulted ceiling and limestone features that will continue to showcase how the original building looked when constructed," according to the CRDA. The architectural design for this historic building will blend the past with the present.
Restroom renovations will include gutting existing interior and replacing toilets, urinals, fixtures, faucets, installing new heating, plumbing and ventilation systems. The design will feature tile floors and walls that provide a visual accent tying finishes back to the Boardwalk.
Toilets, faucets, soap dispensers and hand dryers will be touchless, and all surfaces will be constructed of materials easy to clean with the current cleaning systems.
