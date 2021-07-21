Atlantic City Board of Education subpoenaed in child porn case

He said board attorney Tracy Riley told him the board does not have to use an independent, paid consultant to find a new superintendent.

Atlantic City school board suspends superintendent search ATLANTIC CITY — Invoking the Doctrine of Necessity twice in one meeting, the Atlantic City B…

"As board president, I can select a committee to handle the search," Steel said. He said the committee will be made up of three members of the board who are not conflicted because of having close relatives employed by the district, as well as members of the community he will appoint.

The 10-member board has five conflicted members with close family employed by the district. They are Steele, Vice President Patricia Bailey, Ruth Byard, Walter Johnson and Albert Herbert.

"They seem as though they have a candidate in mind. They want to handpick (the new superintendent)," Devlin said of the decision not to use a search company. "Now the search will be in-house. It's a bad idea — we should bring somebody neutral in to do an independent search."

"It's dangerous because we’re walking a thin line of what’s right and what’s wrong," Devlin said of having conflicted board members stop the independent search process.