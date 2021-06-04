Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival kicks off with wet Friday night

It's nearly impossible to be dry when surrounded by beer. Friday night took that to the next level.

The Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival kicked off outdoors at Bader Field. It got off to a wet start, as pouring rain flowed onto patrons before the first drafts of beer.

Once the skies cleared up, beer enthusiasts were greeted with a cool night, a gorgeous orange and purple sky and a great view of the Atlantic City skyline. It was moved outdoors from its usual spot inside the Atlantic City Convention Center to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The festival was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic.

"We're excited to get back to it. I'm not really excited this very second," said Jon Henderson, the festival's producer, while standing in a downpour about 15 minutes before VIP guests were allowed in.

AtlantiCare set up pre-festival COVID-19 vaccination site at Bader Field. Anyone who took advantage of this opportunity received early entry up to 30 minutes.

Henderson anticipated seeing about 2,000-3,000 people Friday. Once 8 p.m. hit, people began to spill in along the runway of the former airfield, an overwhelming majority maskless in the outdoor setting. Hand-sanitizing stations were spread throughout the area.