Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival to remain outdoors; 1 headliner announced

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival is an outdoor festival now.

Jon Henderson, CEO of event promoter Good Time Tricycle and the producer of the multi-day beer fest, announced Thursday some plans for the 2022 event, including New Found Glory as the headliner for the second day.

The 2022 event will be held June 4 and 5. Session No. 1 will be 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, and Session No. 2 will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

But the big news is that the festival will remain at Bader Field "for the next couple years," Henderson said on Facebook Live. Prior to this year, the convention was held at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

"We think, overall, it's going to be better for everybody," Henderson said. "I know there's some rumblings. Some folks don't like it outside, some prefer it inside. Ultimately, we're an outdoor festival. So, it is what it is, take it or leave it, we loved it, a lot of folks loved it. So we are, for the foreseeable future, hanging out at Bader Field."

Henderson does not have a headlining band officially confirmed for Saturday. Headlining on Sunday will be New Found Glory, a pop-punk band known for hits "Situations" and "Hit or Miss." Supporting bands for both days have not been announced.

