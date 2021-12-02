Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival to remain outdoors; 1 headliner announced

The festival, which started in 2006, will feature about 150 breweries and more than 600 different beers, Henderson said.
Last year's event, held on a Friday night and two sessions Saturday at Bader Field, was spread throughout the event area, featuring a blend of vendors and beer tables, carnival games and multiple stages for music.
Henderson did note there will be something planned for Friday, June 3, which he said will be announced in January.
"We're working hard to create interactive, fun experiences for everyone, and that's never going to change," Henderson said. "We are committed to ... producing off-the-wall, rad events."
Tickets are available at
acbeerfest.com/tickets and can be purchased beginning Dec. 12 at Joe Canal's Discount Liquor in Egg Harbor Township. Tickets purchased before Feb. 2 will be $65 plus tax and fees, and will increase to $70 plus tax and fees after.
VIP tickets, priced at $135, will include early entry, a $10 Uber voucher for the festival, access to the VIP Chill Tent, a swag bag and more.
PHOTOS from the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 5, the annual Atlantic City Beer and Music Fest was held at Bader Field, the city's first big event since the COVID-19 pandemic stopped festivals and conventions.
MATTHEW STRABUK / FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK / FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 5 2021, the annual Atlantic City Beer and Music Fest, held at Bader Field, is the city's first big event since the COVID-19 pandemic stopped festivals and conventions. (l-r) Philadelphia resident Alison Zaya, 36, receives a beer pour from Stephanie Kneble of Margate.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 5 2021, the annual Atlantic City Beer and Music Fest, held at Bader Field, is the city's first big event since the COVID-19 pandemic stopped festivals and conventions. Upper Twp. resident Michelle Kaas crosses the finish line of the Hops Trot 5k race, her first time at the event.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 5 2021, the annual Atlantic City Beer and Music Fest, held at Bader Field, is the city's first big event since the COVID-19 pandemic stopped festivals and conventions. (l-r) Jonathan and Bibiana Bonilla from East Windsor, take a sip of beer after having run the Hops Trot 5k race preceding the opening of the festival.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 5 2021, the annual Atlantic City Beer and Music Fest, held at Bader Field, is the city's first big event since the COVID-19 pandemic stopped festivals and conventions. (l-r) Elizabeth Fernandez-Vina and Brittany Rouchou, both Philadelphia residents, enjoy a cold brew by a pair of giant corn hole bean bag toss games.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 5 2021, the annual Atlantic City Beer and Music Fest, held at Bader Field, is the city's first big event since the COVID-19 pandemic stopped festivals and conventions. At the Cape May brewers Slack Tide tent, Joanna Carluccio, 25, fills up Washington Twp. resident Jack Liberi's mug.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Jonathan Stone, of Warrenton, Virginia, approaches the Hops Trot finish line dressed as Duffman from "The Simpsons." Hops Trot runners get early access to the festival.
Matthew Strabuk, for The Press
Matthew Strabuk, for The Press
On June 5 2021, the annual Atlantic City Beer and Music Fest, held at Bader Field, is the city's first big event since the COVID-19 pandemic stopped festivals and conventions. Stephen Levine from Hackettstown NJ approaches the finish line in the Hops Trot 5k that preceded the opening of the festival.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Bobo Delaney, of Chatham, Morris County, and Claudia Mullett, of Madison, Morris County, take a picture by the large sand sculpture made for the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival after running the Hops Trot 5K.
Matthew Strabuk photos, for The Press
Matthew Strabuk photos, for The Press
Ray Blaker, left, of Egg Harbor Township, and Michelle Kaas, of Upper Township, finish the Hops Trot 5K at Bader Field.
Matthew Strabuk, for The Press
Matthew Strabuk, for The Press
On June 5 2021, the annual Atlantic City Beer and Music Fest, held at Bader Field, is the city's first big event since the COVID-19 pandemic stopped festivals and conventions. (l-r) Chatham residents Corey and Trevor Delaney square off against their 5k teammates in a game of laser tag.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
