Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival returns to Atlantic City

“It’s encouraging to see so many people come out,” he said. “We were slightly nervous about being the first out the gate.”

He said his favorite thing about planning this year’s festival was the confidence from supporters, especially how many did not ask for a 2020 refund, instead opting to keep their tickets to use at the 2021 event.

Planning for such a large event during a pandemic was a gamble, but Henderson said he was closely following information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as statewide case counts and vaccination rates. He said he was confident that Memorial Day weekend would be a turning point in the pandemic. And it was.

But Henderson said he also knows that luck was on his side this weekend, despite a brief but strong thunderstorm that rolled through Friday evening at the start of the first session. Festivalgoers were undeterred.

Shawn Gorman, originally from Brigantine and now living in Philadelphia, was helping man the table for the Atlantic City Beard and Mustache Club. They, like the hundreds of vendors, had set up earlier in the day Friday, only to pack up to protect their products during the downpour before setting back up a second time.

