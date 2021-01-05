 Skip to main content
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival moving to Bader Field
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival moving to Bader Field

AC Beerfest

Jenifer Simmons, owner of Glasstown Brewery in Millville, pours samples at the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival in 2019 at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival is moving to Bader Field this year.  

The event was originally scheduled for April 9 and 10 at the Atlantic City Convention Center. It will now be held June 4 and 5 at the former airport off Albany Avenue. 

All tickets purchased for the 2020 festival will be honored for the 2021 dates, according to a post on the event's Facebook page. Tickets will go on sale Jan. 15. Refunds will be available until March 9.

"We are excited about the opportunity to host our festival on the 142-acre piece of property, allowing for producers to create a fun, interactive celebration while also enabling the festivities to be spread out for an open-air experience," according to the post. "As a productions company, we are confident that we can maintain attendee safety while delivering the experience that some have come to expect from the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival."

Last year's event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the two-day, three-session event drew more than 26,000 people to sample beers from about 155 breweries.

Musical acts for the 2021 show are expected to be announced March 22, according to the post. The Hops Trot 5K will be held on the second day of the festival.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

