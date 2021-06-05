Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival attendees, brewers eager to 'resume normal'

ATLANTIC CITY — The sun was already beating high in the sky as the runners rounded the last turn into Bader Field that would take them to the finish line at the Hops Trot 5K and into the entrance of the 2021 Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival.
As they crossed through the inflatable arch, each runner was handed a bottle of water, a medal and a tiny beer mug filled with suds.
The annual race, hosted by DelMoSports, was back along with the Beer Festival, which was rescheduled then canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And race participants, who had early access to the 127 breweries that lined the asphalt runways of the former airport, were excited to get Session 2 started and resume the beloved event.
"I'm just looking forward to the people being here, everyone in the same place having a good time," said 39-year-old Jonathan Stone, of Warrenton, Virginia, who dressed as Duffman from "The Simpsons." "It's been too long since we've been able to do something like this."
The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival is not just the first large-scale event in Atlantic City since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted late last month, organizer Jon Henderson said — it's the first in New Jersey.
In three sessions over two days, the festival will welcome more than 15,000 people to Bader Field, said Henderson, owner of Good Time Tricycle Productions, which produces the event. The two sessions on Saturday were both nearly sold out.
"It's encouraging to see so many people come out," he said. "We were slightly nervous about being the first out the gate."
He said his favorite thing about planning this year's festival was the confidence from supporters, especially how many did not ask for a 2020 refund, instead opting to keep their tickets to use at the 2021 event.
Planning for such a large event during a pandemic was a gamble, but Henderson said he was closely following information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as statewide case counts and vaccination rates. He said he was confident that Memorial Day weekend would be a turning point in the pandemic. And it was.
But Henderson said he also knows that luck was on his side this weekend, despite a brief but strong thunderstorm that rolled through Friday evening at the start of the first session. Festivalgoers were undeterred.
MJ Cook, regional sales manager for Atlantic City Brewing Co. at Tun Tavern, said even in Friday's rain, opening night was "awesome."
"I think that we're going to be extremely busy today," Cook said.
The 1.4 million-square-foot venue is a change for the beer fest, which usually takes place at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Henderson said the expanded area allowed room to space out the brewers, setting up the festival with COVID-19 in mind.
In addition to the refillable 2-ounce mugs attendees receive to taste the beers, disposal cups were also available. Cup washing stations were set up throughout the venue.
At the main gate, attendees eagerly lined up as they usually do, waiting for the festival to open. At one point, a collective moan broke out when a tractor pushing a pallet of kegs dropped one.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. joined Henderson for the start of Session 2 Saturday afternoon, welcoming attendees to the city.
Jackie and Jason Golden, of South Abington Township, Pennsylvania, said this was their first year at the beer fest. They were supposed to come to last year's canceled event.
"This is perfect," they said of the space.
Bettina Rodriguez, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, who ran the Hops Trot with a group dressed as popular characters from the 1980s, said this is her third time coming to the festival.
"Summer outside, you can't beat it," she said.
The brewers were happy to be back in the action.
"It's just to be able to do stuff like this again," said Tadhg Campbell, co-owner of Slack Tide Brewing Company in Dennis Township. "People went through a lot in the last year, and it's nice to have the camaraderie of a beer fest."
Rob Callaghan, sales manager for Tuckahoe Brewing Co. in Egg Harbor Township, said they have been waiting a long time to do a live event again.
"Last night was awesome," Callaghan said. "People just enjoyed themselves so much. ... We can resume normal."
Jonathan Stone, of Warrenton, Virginia, approaches the Hops Trot finish line dressed as Duffman from “The Simpsons.” Hops Trot runners get ear…
Bobo Delaney, of Chatham, Morris County, and Claudia Mullett, of Madison, Morris County, take a picture by the large sand sculpture made for t…
Ray Blaker, left, of Egg Harbor Township, and Michelle Kaas, of Upper Township, finish the Hops Trot 5K at Bader Field.
