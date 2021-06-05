Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival attendees, brewers eager to 'resume normal'

ATLANTIC CITY — The sun was already beating high in the sky as the runners rounded the last turn into Bader Field that would take them to the finish line at the Hops Trot 5K and into the entrance of the 2021 Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival.

As they crossed through the inflatable arch, each runner was handed a bottle of water, a medal and a tiny beer mug filled with suds.

The annual race, hosted by DelMoSports, was back along with the Beer Festival, which was rescheduled then canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And race participants, who had early access to the 127 breweries that lined the asphalt runways of the former airport, were excited to get Session 2 started and resume the beloved event.

"I'm just looking forward to the people being here, everyone in the same place having a good time," said 39-year-old Jonathan Stone, of Warrenton, Virginia, who dressed as Duffman from "The Simpsons." "It's been too long since we've been able to do something like this."

The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival is not just the first large-scale event in Atlantic City since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted late last month, organizer Jon Henderson said — it's the first in New Jersey.

