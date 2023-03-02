ATLANTIC CITY — For Tom Jaust, the first week of March marks a family tradition passed on through high school wrestlers in his family.

"I've been coming here (Atlantic City) for 20 years," Tom Jaust said. "It's a lifestyle for our family. It's really a tradition."

The tournament started on Thursday, hosting competitors from all over the state.

Jaust, of Branchville, Sussex County, was at Boardwalk Hall to watch his son, Colton Jaust, take center stage in the first round on Thursday representing High Point High School

Tom Jaust has been in a wrestling family, having been on the mat himself as a student-athlete. His other son, 12-year-old Thomas Jaust, hopes to be in the tournament in the next few years.

The state's best high school wrestlers and their supporters are again packing Boardwalk Hall until Saturday, continuing a nearly 20-year tradition that befalls each March.

The tournament also kicks off a busy 10-day period for the Boardwalk Hall. Starting on Tuesday, the resort will host the Men's and Women's Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

The wrestling tournament has become synonymous with Atlantic City.

Mike Walsh, of Sandy Stone Township, Sussex County, who was seated in the upper levels of Boardwalk Halls on Thursday, said New Jersey's tournament is the best in the country.

"In other states, there's different levels," said Walsh, who's been a frequent spectator at the tournament since the 1960s. "You could have three state champs in each weight class. This one only has one state champion in each weight class."

The tournament draws thousands of people to the resort and helps drive the offseason economy.

The tournament contributes more than $3.7 million in customer spending to the resort's economy, according to a report issued following the 2015 event.

Approximately 71% of those who attended the tournament spent more than $200 at local Atlantic City businesses during the event weekend, according to the report.

“Attendees of these events, typically families with children, may not take advantage of the city’s gaming amenities, but they will go shopping at The Walk and eat at the local restaurants,” Dr. Jane Bokunewicz, faculty director and associate professor of Hospitality, Tourism and Event Management Studies at Stockton University, said in 2021.

In 2019 and 2020, wrestling championship attendees booked 530 room nights.

Walsh said he planned to be a part of that impact, staying in the resort until Sunday, one day after the tournament ends.

"It's a bigger venue here, and it's Atlantic City," Walsh said. "It's like a vacation. It's nice."

The casino-filled town has, since the 1970s, become a popular destination for gamblers around the world, and is one of the largest gaming hubs on the East Coast.

While the tournament exposes thousands of people to live entertainment and gaming, it's one of the few events in the city that help give it a family friendly and bonding atmosphere, said Amy Kusharski.

"As a whole, the wrestling community is a little different" Kusharski, of Milford, Hunterdon County, said in between snapping photos of Delaware Valley High School wrestlers.

The NJSIAA has been holding the state tournament at Boardwalk Hall since 1992, with the exception of four years — 1999 at the Atlantic City Convention Center, 2000-01 in East Rutherford and in 2021 at Phillipsburg.

The venue holds about 10,500 people for the tournament, and Thursday’s first day saw the hall about half full for the early action.

"I just like coming down to support our team and the boys," said Lisa Schneider, also of Milford. "We go out to dinner as a team, we go shopping - we may do a little gambling, but that depends on what the kids are doing."

The tournament has been an event that has been passed down through generations in Tom Jaust's family.

He, too, enjoys watching the tournament from the resort, as somewhere a place where families can enjoy each other.

"The actual venue, what they put on for us and for the athletes, is just tremendous," Tom Jaust said. "Any kid wrestling knows this is the goal. You get here, and it's a nice accomplishment."