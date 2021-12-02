Atlantic City beach to host country music festival in August

Phish performed three days of shows in August on the Atlantic City beach.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
ATLANTIC CITY — A country music festival is planned for Aug. 12-14 on the beach in the resort, according to a Live Nation Instagram post.
"Get ready country music fans! A new festival experience is coming to Atlantic City Beach Aug 12-14, 2022! BIG announcement coming this week!" according to the post Wednesday night.
The lineup for the TidalWave Music Festival will be announced later this week, according to the post.
This year, the resort's beaches hosted a three-day run of Phish shows that averaged more than 30,000 people per day.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
GALLERY: Take a look back at Phish's three days of Atlantic City beach concerts
On August 13 2021, in Atlantic City, the band Phish performs a beach concert for a large crowd.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
081421-pac-nws-phish
On August 13 2021, in Atlantic City, the band Phish performs a beach concert for a large crowd. Jax Juckett, 16 months old, and dad Tom, both of Mays Landing, are on their way to their spots on the beach. Later, as the sun dips, Jax's wagon will light up.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
081421-pac-nws-phish
On August 13 2021, in Atlantic City, the band Phish performs a beach concert for a large crowd. (l-r) Rowan Kamman and friend Taran, both of Vermont, make their way to the check-in.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
081421-pac-nws-phish
On August 13 2021, in Atlantic City, the band Phish performs a beach concert for a large crowd. (center) Anthony Eramo of Long Beach, New York, walks to the check in tent with friends.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
081421-pac-nws-phish
On August 13 2021, in Atlantic City, the band Phish performs a beach concert for a large crowd. (l-r) Alex Slater, Lauren Siegel, and Jerry Slater, from Miami Florida and Austin Texas, make their way to the check-in tent.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
081421-pac-nws-phish
On August 13 2021, in Atlantic City, the band Phish performs a beach concert for a large crowd. Maggie Reynolds of Belmar
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
081421-pac-nws-phish
On August 13 2021, in Atlantic City, the band Phish performs a beach concert for a large crowd. (l-r) Tuker Landis and Rebecca Sweny, both of Pennsylvania.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
081421-pac-nws-phish
On August 13 2021, in Atlantic City, the band Phish performs a beach concert for a large crowd. Trey Anastasio, lead singer and guitarist, during the first song "Cars Trucks Buses."
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
081421-pac-nws-phish
On August 13 2021, in Atlantic City, the band Phish performs a beach concert for a large crowd. Trey Anastasio, lead singer and guitarist, during the first song "Cars Trucks Buses."
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
081421-pac-nws-phish
On August 13 2021, in Atlantic City, the band Phish performs a beach concert for a large crowd. Trey Anastasio, lead singer and guitarist, during the first song "Cars Trucks Buses."
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
081421-pac-nws-phish
On August 13 2021, in Atlantic City, the band Phish performs a beach concert for a large crowd. Maggie Reynolds of Belmar dancing to the music..
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
081421-pac-nws-phish
Fans enjoy the first of Phish’s three weekend shows Friday on the Atlantic City beach.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Phish in A.C. 2.jpg
Shay Dougall, 28, of Madison, Wisconsin, left, and Anthony Wright, 34, of Pittsburgh, are in Atlantic City for all three Phish concerts on the beach this weekend.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Phish in A.C. 3.jpg
Phish fans mix in with the regular August crowd on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City by midafternoon Friday.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Phish in A.C. 4.jpg
The McCauleys, Dan, 36, and Michelle, 34, of Philadelphia, are in Atlantic City all three nights for the Phish concerts on the beach.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Phish in A.C. 1.jpg
Evan Burstein, 34, of Washington D.C., will be attending his 100th Phish concert on Sunday. He is in Atlantic City for all three shows on the beach this weekend.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
081621-pac-nws-phishfollo
Fans of the jam band Phish added to the summer crowds on the Atlantic City Boardwalk on Sunday. Local businesses report a noticeable bump from the three-day beachfront concert, which drew people from multiple states.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
081621-pac-nws-phishfollo
Abdul Hakim did not see much of a boost for his Boardwalk rolling chair business from the Phish visit, but other businesses indicated the crowds drawn to the three nights of shows were ready to spend money at local shops.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
081621-pac-nws-phishfollo
Hannan Kaleem decided to give Phish a chance while working at a Boardwalk store this weekend. He didn’t have much of a choice – the music from a three-day beachfront concert filled the area. He said it was not his usual musical choice but he understands the appeal.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
081621-pac-nws-phishfollo
Fans of the jam band Phish added to the summer crowds on the Atlantic City Boardwalk on Sunday. Local businesses report a noticeable bump from the tree-day beachfront concert, which drew people multiple states.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
081621-pac-nws-phishfollo
Fans of the jam band Phish added to the summer crowds on the Atlantic City Boardwalk on Sunday. Local businesses report a noticeable bump from the three-day beachfront concert, which drew people from multiple states.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
081621-pac-nws-phishfollo
A group of fans, often described as Phish Heads, came to Atlantic City from throughout the East Coast, ready to bask in the jams all three nights. On Sunday afternoon, they said the first two nights were fantastic and were eager for more.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
081621-pac-nws-phishfollo
Harriet Nucci, left, and Melissa Oliver, sat together to people watch on the Atlantic City Boardwalk on Sunday afternoon. They said the Phish fans crowding the boardwalk seemed to be having a great time.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
