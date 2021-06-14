Atlantic City bars say open container law helped through pandemic

“We’re definitely seeing people have a better time with this (open container law), now you can easily jump around from place to place,” O’Grady said. “It’s created a great atmosphere, and it’s the way things should be in a resort town.”

O’Grady said Small has been especially helpful in keeping businesses in the resort alive.

“Open container has definitely helped us, and we’ve all been very appreciative of how pro-business the mayor has been,” O’Grady said. “He’s really helped us out, especially with keeping the Boardwalk open last year. That was a huge help for us to survive.”

Officials from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority applauded Murphy’s decision to allow open containers in the Tourism District.

“Visitors coming to Atlantic City expect all the amenities of a world-class destination,” CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty said in August. “This will also allow the Atlantic City hospitality industry, which has been severely impacted by COVID-19, to more effectively compete.”

Lisa Ryan, spokesperson for the state Department of Community Affairs, said the department’s stance on the open container law has remained the same since August.

“Atlantic City has effectively demonstrated over the past several months that business establishments in the Tourism District and on the Boardwalk are capable of responsibly serving open containers to adults,” said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who serves as commissioner of the DCA, when the law became permanent last summer. “As we face unprecedented economic challenges in Atlantic City due to the pandemic, this easement will help businesses recover from the economic recession and continue to thrive once life returns to normal.”

