Atlantic City bars say open container law helped through pandemic

ATLANTIC CITY — Nearly one year after the public consumption of alcohol became legal in the resort’s Tourism District, several bar and restaurant managers are crediting the law with helping to keep their businesses afloat during the pandemic.
“It’s absolutely helped,” said Kip Russell, manager of the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall. “It’s created a new environment, and it’s benefited all of the businesses in the Orange Loop.”
The measure was issued as a temporary executive order by Mayor Marty Small Sr. in June 2020. The order permitted open containers on the Boardwalk, nonresidential areas of Gardner’s Basin and the Orange Loop commercial district that includes St. James Place, New York Avenue and Tennessee Avenue.
Russell said the only downside of the open container law has been that a lot of people don’t know about it.
“At this point, I don’t know if the public is as aware of it as they should be,” Russell said. “I think people are still thinking they’re trying to get away with something when they’re drinking a beer on the sidewalk. We let people know that they are welcome to take their drinks to the next spot, and we package them up for them.”
Two visitors from Pennsylvania were enjoying beer on the Boardwalk last Monday afternoon but said drinking openly felt strange.
“We feel like we’re doing something wrong,” one visitor said. “We haven’t been down to Atlantic City in two years, so this wasn’t legal the last time we visited. It feels weird, but I think it’s a good thing that they’re allowing it (open containers.)
On Saturday, a warm, sunny day in the resort, hundreds of people were seen enjoying the freedom to drink while they roamed. When Lauren Hopkins and Gage Uhlig made their way down from Syracuse, New York, last year, neither was of legal drinking age. Now, the 21-year-olds can see what makes the law so beneficial.
“I feel like it makes it more of a fun vibe for everybody,” Hopkins said, “to just have their drinks out anywhere they want.”
Keith Bramley does business in the city, so the Nutley, Essex County, resident comes to the Boardwalk often. He said the change was long overdue.
“Leaving an establishment with a beer, what’s wrong with that?” the 54-year-old said. “Unless you’re going to throw it and litter. That’s just on you.
“(The) bottom line is you should be able to do it.”
Russell said that once more people know about the law, Atlantic City will become more like other resort towns.
“That environment isn’t there yet like it is in Las Vegas or New Orleans, but it’s coming around,” Russell said.
Brianna Ravenell came from South Carolina and visited the Boardwalk for the first time Saturday. The open-container law helped give a strong first impression.
“It’s more convenient,” Ravenell, 29, said. “You want to have a drink and be able to walk. If you’re thirsty or want to hang with your friends, basically just take a stroll.”
Ravenell added that it makes bar-hopping a more enjoyable experience.
City officials campaigned for open alcohol container laws in the past, arguing that doing so would allow the city to compete with other tourist destinations, such as Key West, Florida, and Nashville, Tennessee.
In August, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that permanently allowed the public consumption of alcohol within the Tourism District.
“Despite the economic hardship that this pandemic has levied on our casino and hospitality industries, the Atlantic City community has once again proven its resiliency and readiness for a strong future,” Murphy said then. “By permanently allowing outdoor consumption of alcoholic beverages in certain areas of the Tourism District, we can extend short-term support to small businesses who need it, and further strengthen the resurgence of Atlantic City as the East Coast’s premier resort destination.”
Paddy O’Grady, who manages The Biergarten and Bungalow Beach Bar on the Boardwalk, said allowing open containers lets Atlantic City offer a better environment for visitors.
“We’re definitely seeing people have a better time with this (open container law), now you can easily jump around from place to place,” O’Grady said. “It’s created a great atmosphere, and it’s the way things should be in a resort town.”
O’Grady said Small has been especially helpful in keeping businesses in the resort alive.
“Open container has definitely helped us, and we’ve all been very appreciative of how pro-business the mayor has been,” O’Grady said. “He’s really helped us out, especially with keeping the Boardwalk open last year. That was a huge help for us to survive.”
Officials from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority applauded Murphy’s decision to allow open containers in the Tourism District.
“Visitors coming to Atlantic City expect all the amenities of a world-class destination,” CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty said in August. “This will also allow the Atlantic City hospitality industry, which has been severely impacted by COVID-19, to more effectively compete.”
Lisa Ryan, spokesperson for the state Department of Community Affairs, said the department’s stance on the open container law has remained the same since August.
“Atlantic City has effectively demonstrated over the past several months that business establishments in the Tourism District and on the Boardwalk are capable of responsibly serving open containers to adults,” said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who serves as commissioner of the DCA, when the law became permanent last summer. “As we face unprecedented economic challenges in Atlantic City due to the pandemic, this easement will help businesses recover from the economic recession and continue to thrive once life returns to normal.”
