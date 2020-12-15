Atlantic City bars donate toys to Police Athletic League

Elvis Cadavid, co-owner of Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City, adds to the donation pile Tuesday.
Press staff reports
Three Atlantic City bars donated hundreds of toys to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League on Tuesday.
The gifts had been collected as an entry fee for a post-Thanksgiving Santa Run coordinated by the owners of Wonder Bar, Vagabond, and Ducktown Tavern.
“The Atlantic City community always comes together to help each other in difficult times,” said Brian Miranda, owner of Wonder Bar.
About 100 runners took part in the Santa Run, Miranda said.
