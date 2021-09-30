Atlantic City barred from shutting down syringe exchange program until November court date

ATLANTIC CITY — The resort's syringe exchange program has been spared for another month.
Hours after the South Jersey AIDS Alliance and three residents filed a lawsuit against the city to stop the program from shutting down, Atlantic County Judge Julio Mendez delayed the closure, setting a preliminary hearing on the matter for Nov. 12.
The program was originally slated to shut down on Oct. 12.
In the same order issued Wednesday, Mendez restricted the city from enforcing an ordinance that would repeal the program, allowing the AIDS Alliance to continue operating its syringe exchange out of the Oasis Drop-In Center on Tennessee Avenue.
"It is further ordered, pending the return date of this order, Defendant Atlantic City is temporarily restrained from enforcing Ordinance No. 32 of 2021, or, taking any action to hinder or obstruct the operation of the plaintiff's syringe access program," according to court documents.
Carol Harney, chief executive officer of the AIDS Alliance, said the group is very optimistic.
"SJAA believes we have a strong case and an incredible team of attorneys helping us," Harney said in a statement Thursday. "Until now, the events leading up to the vote to close the Atlantic City syringe access program have been premised on stigma and misinformation. A lawsuit (is) based upon facts, public health data and antidiscrimination law."
Council President George Tibbitt said city officials were anticipating the lawsuit, but he was surprised that it wasn't immediately dismissed.
"It's nothing that we didn't anticipate. We anticipated them attempting to file a frivolous lawsuit," Tibbitt said. "I'm a little surprised that the judge even took the case because it's very clear in state statutes that we are in the right here."
Tibbitt said he hopes the judge makes a quick decision in the case.
The idea of moving the Oasis Drop-In Center off Tennessee Avenue, in the resort’s Tourism District, has been on the table for years.
Councilmembers and other supporters of shutting down the program have said stray needles and an overwhelming number of out-of-towners coming into the city for social services have pushed them to the point of repealing the program altogether.
Despite vocal protests from advocacy groups and health officials, including the city's former director of Health and Human Services, council repealed the program in a 7-2 vote during a meeting in July.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 30 years of research have shown such programs are cost effective, help reduce drug overdoses, encourage users to seek treatment and reduce the spread of HIV and hepatitis.
The program was the first needle exchange to open in New Jersey in 2007 and is just one of seven in the state, along with programs in Asbury Park, Camden, Jersey City, Newark, Paterson and Trenton.
In 2020, more than 1,200 people accessed new, sterile syringes through the program, AIDS Alliance officials said.
