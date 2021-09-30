Atlantic City barred from shutting down syringe exchange program until November court date

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Council President George Tibbitt said city officials were anticipating the lawsuit, but he was surprised that it wasn't immediately dismissed.

"It's nothing that we didn't anticipate. We anticipated them attempting to file a frivolous lawsuit," Tibbitt said. "I'm a little surprised that the judge even took the case because it's very clear in state statutes that we are in the right here."

Tibbitt said he hopes the judge makes a quick decision in the case.

The idea of moving the Oasis Drop-In Center off Tennessee Avenue, in the resort’s Tourism District, has been on the table for years.

Councilmembers and other supporters of shutting down the program have said stray needles and an overwhelming number of out-of-towners coming into the city for social services have pushed them to the point of repealing the program altogether.

Despite vocal protests from advocacy groups and health officials, including the city's former director of Health and Human Services, council repealed the program in a 7-2 vote during a meeting in July.