Atlantic City bar among 10 cited for COVID-19 violations

Atlantic City’s B&B Saloon was among a list of 10 bars whose liquor licenses may be suspended as a result of state COVID-19 violations.

Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, working with the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, is seeking a 115-day license suspension for the Arctic Avenue establishment for allowing patrons to sit at the bar, exceeding occupancy limits and failing to enforce social distancing and face covering requirements, according to a Friday news release from Grewal’s office.

Attempts to reach B&B Saloon were unsuccessful Friday.

The bar also was cited for allowing alcohol to be consumed beyond the license premises, hindering an inspection, employing a criminally disqualified individual and violating conditions imposed on the license after a November shooting left one dead.

Most of the proposed suspensions for the other bars ranged from 10 to 40 days. B&B Saloon was the only one for which the attorney general is seeking the maximum penalty.