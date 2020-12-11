Atlantic City bar among 10 cited for COVID-19 violations

Atlantic City’s B&B Saloon was among a list of 10 bars whose liquor licenses may be suspended as a result of state COVID-19 violations.
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, working with the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, is seeking a 115-day license suspension for the Arctic Avenue establishment for allowing patrons to sit at the bar, exceeding occupancy limits and failing to enforce social distancing and face covering requirements, according to a Friday news release from Grewal’s office.
Attempts to reach B&B Saloon were unsuccessful Friday.
The bar also was cited for allowing alcohol to be consumed beyond the license premises, hindering an inspection, employing a criminally disqualified individual and violating conditions imposed on the license after a November shooting left one dead.
Most of the proposed suspensions for the other bars ranged from 10 to 40 days. B&B Saloon was the only one for which the attorney general is seeking the maximum penalty.
“It gives us no pleasure to take these actions, but we’re in the midst of a pandemic and we need everyone in this state to do their part,” Grewal said in the release. “Results of our enforcement sweeps thus far demonstrate that the majority of licensees are following the governor’s orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those who flout curfews, seating restrictions, face covering mandates and other mitigation measures will face consequences.”
Gov. Phil Murphy’s latest executive orders have halted indoor food and beverage services between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and prohibit patrons from being seated at an indoor bar at all times.
“Let these charges send a perfectly clear signal to any bar or restaurant owner who thinks that the rules don’t apply to them,” Murphy said during a media briefing Friday. “This will happen to you.”
Toys for Tots Harrahs
