 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City bar among 10 cited for COVID-19 violations
0 comments
top story

Atlantic City bar among 10 cited for COVID-19 violations

{{featured_button_text}}
State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal

State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal 

Atlantic City’s B&B Saloon was among a list of 10 bars whose liquor licenses may be suspended as a result of state COVID-19 violations.

Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, working with the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, is seeking a 115-day license suspension for the Arctic Avenue establishment for allowing patrons to sit at the bar, exceeding occupancy limits and failing to enforce social distancing and face covering requirements, according to a Friday news release from Grewal’s office.

Attempts to reach B&B Saloon were unsuccessful Friday.

The bar also was cited for allowing alcohol to be consumed beyond the license premises, hindering an inspection, employing a criminally disqualified individual and violating conditions imposed on the license after a November shooting left one dead.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Most of the proposed suspensions for the other bars ranged from 10 to 40 days. B&B Saloon was the only one for which the attorney general is seeking the maximum penalty.

“It gives us no pleasure to take these actions, but we’re in the midst of a pandemic and we need everyone in this state to do their part,” Grewal said in the release. “Results of our enforcement sweeps thus far demonstrate that the majority of licensees are following the governor’s orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those who flout curfews, seating restrictions, face covering mandates and other mitigation measures will face consequences.”

Gov. Phil Murphy’s latest executive orders have halted indoor food and beverage services between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and prohibit patrons from being seated at an indoor bar at all times.

“Let these charges send a perfectly clear signal to any bar or restaurant owner who thinks that the rules don’t apply to them,” Murphy said during a media briefing Friday. “This will happen to you.”

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News