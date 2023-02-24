ATLANTIC CITY — Phyllis Papa counts herself lucky to love dancing as much as she loves teaching, as she has spent the past 40 years preparing talented dancers from all over the world through the company she founded, Atlantic City Ballet.

To kick off its spring season, the ballet will perform the premiere of “Carmina Burana” on Friday at the Circus Maximus Theatre at Caesars Atlantic City.

Papa, who danced professionally until she turned 40, serves as director and choreographer for the ballet company, which she founded in 1982.

The life of a dancer is hard work, their days spent dancing and for many their nights spent at other work, which for many involves teaching.

“Just like an athlete, you finish at 40 years old,” Papa said. “I was lucky because I loved to choreograph and I love teaching, but not every dancer feels that way. Some don’t like teaching, and they want to do something else. They’re young enough they can go back to college and pick another career.”

Papa is enthusiastic about her company of dancers and eager to share that enthusiasm with others.

“I’m so tired of hearing people say, ‘Oh, I didn’t know there was a ballet company in Atlantic City.’” Papa said. “We’ve been here for a long time, but we’ve never had big enough money to have a marketing campaign, really get the word out.”

Social media and the company’s small, dedicated staff of Troy Ciccone and Alexandria Pieroni have helped change that from the days when they couldn’t even afford a computer, Papa said.

Uncommon dedication

In any given year, Atlantic City Ballet will have a troupe of 30 dancers.

They come from all over the world. Papa holds auditions annually in New York City, Italy and London but also conducts online auditions from Asia and South America.

The dancers are young professionals, largely in their early twenties. Like professional athletes, ballet dancers have short careers, many dropping out in their thirties.

Company dancers are salaried workers, though Papa laments how little that pay ends up being. Apprentice dancers are usually less experienced and make only a stipend for their performances, hoping to gain experience in the process.

While many of her dancers stay with the Atlantic City Ballet for years on end, others opt to leave after just one year, largely due to high costs of living.

A common misconception about ballet dancers is that their work is a hobby when in fact many of the dancers view it as their dream job come true.

“This is what they do for a living. This is their career. It’s not a hobby, and ballet dancers dedicate their whole life to being in the studio and being in class to do great performances,” Papa said.

The dancers’ day with Papa ends at 3 p.m. because most of the dancers teach ballet to students as a second job.

It is practically part of the professional code that long days are to be expected.

“When a student wants to be a ballet dancer, they study every single day, all day long; they take class after class after class to prepare to be a professional dancer, so these dancers are used to dancing all day long,” Papa said.

On average, the Atlantic City Ballet will have between 14 and 16 female dancers and 10 males.

While Papa helps make costumes and choreographs, one unavoidable cost of professional ballet is pointe shoes. These specially made shoes allow ballerinas to dance on the tips of their toes, creating the sense they are floating across the stage.

A pair costs at least $130, and could easily be replaced on a weekly basis. The Atlantic City Ballet foots this cost as best it can, with a recent shoe bill amounting to $4,000.

Despite the hurdles, a number of Papa’s dancers have stayed with her for anywhere from eight to 12 years.

Claudio Cirsone, of southern Italy, has been contracted with Papa since 2015. Cirsone trained in ballet in Italy, New York and Princeton before joining the Atlantic City Ballet, and he said he feels immense gratitude for the company and the opportunities it has provided him.

“My dream performance will be our next performance, “Midsummer Night’s Dream.” I’m going to be Puck, and it’s like my dream show. I appreciate our director Ms. Papa giving me this role. I’m going to really enjoy it,” Cirsone said.

In a given year, the Atlantic City Ballet performs a series of shows between the fall and spring.

This past fall, the ballet performed “Dracula,” “It’s a Shore Holiday” and “The Nutcracker.”

Community support

“Carmina Burana,” set to premiere Friday, is the ballet’s first show of the spring. Tickets can be purchased at acballet.org or at the door. The performance starts at 7 p.m.

The production process for each performance is three to four weeks, from learning choreography to the final performance.

This show is an original production choreographed by Papa.

The following week, the ballet company will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a fundraising gala March 4, also at Caesars.

Papa said community support for the nonprofit ballet company is critical. It counts among its sponsors Atlantic City Electric, Stockton University, the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation and other arts and community groups.