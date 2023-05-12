ATLANTIC CITY — The city has been awarded two Food Security Planning Grants by the state Economic Development Authority to help address food insecurity.

According to a news release, a $125,000 grant defer costs associated with planning and developing the Midtown Co-op Market, to be located at 7 South Carolina Ave. Leading the effort of that market will be the Mays Landing-based Ideal Institute of Technology.

An $89,000 grant will help plan the development of a food pantry at the Ginsberg Bakery site at 300 N. Tennessee Ave. Mighty Writers, a nonprofit active in the Westside neighborhood, will lead that effort.

“Atlantic City is taking full advantage of the state’s support to improve food access for our residents,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said in a news release. “Grants like this will help us in our quest to ensure the people of the great City of Atlantic City have the access to the quality and nutritious food they deserve.”

Atlantic City's grants are part of nine awarded throughout the state, totaling over $1 million. The Food Security Planning Grant Program provides grants to municipal governments, county governments and redevelopment agencies to fund development of plans to decrease food insecurity in designated Food Desert Communities, according to the Economic Development Authority.

Atlantic City is considered a food desert due to a lack of easy access to nutritious food. Though there are many neighborhood shops throughout the city, as well as the discount grocer Save-A-Lot, it lacks a big-name supermarket. A deal to build a ShopRite in the city fell through last year.