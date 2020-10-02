Atlantic City Arts Foundation unveils painted chairs at O'Donnell Memorial Park

The Atlantic City Arts Foundation on Wednesday unveiled a set of Adirondack chairs created for its 2020 48 Blocks program in O'Donnell Memorial Park. Local artists were hired to design and paint 11 chairs that are now located in the park in the city's Chelsea neighborhood. Artists included Drips ArtX Fashion, Susan Daly, Chuck Ireland, Simone Squared, Emma Owen, Randi Meekins, Spiral Eye, Lyntaga Smith, the Santoro family, Joanie George and members of the Arc of Atlantic County. Similar chairs painted in previous years are located on the Boardwalk.
