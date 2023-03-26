ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Arts Foundation is seeking artists for a large mural project in the city's Orange Loop.

The Cardinal restaurant, slated to open this year on New York Avenue in the commercial district, has partnered with the Arts Foundation to dress up the space with a mural that will be visible from the Boardwalk and surrounding area.

The mural will surround the 5,000-square-foot building and reflect the progression of the seasons throughout the year. Each side of the building will be dedicated to a different season.

"Over the past several years, ACAF has facilitated over 70 murals in Atlantic City, and the mural at Cardinal will be one of our most significant projects to date," said Kate O'Malley, interim executive director of the Arts Foundation. "Investments in the arts and community by businesses like Cardinal further our vision of sustainable and thriving public art opportunities in our city."

The Arts Foundation is now accepting applications from artists to participate in the project. Applications will close at 5 p.m. April 5. For more information, visit acartsfoundation.org/cardinal.

