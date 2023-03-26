ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Arts Foundation is seeking artists for a large mural project in the city's Orange Loop.
The Cardinal restaurant, slated to open this year on New York Avenue in the commercial district, has partnered with the Arts Foundation to dress up the space with a mural that will be visible from the Boardwalk and surrounding area.
The mural will surround the 5,000-square-foot building and reflect the progression of the seasons throughout the year. Each side of the building will be dedicated to a different season.
"Over the past several years, ACAF has facilitated over 70 murals in Atlantic City, and the mural at Cardinal will be one of our most significant projects to date," said Kate O'Malley, interim executive director of the Arts Foundation. "Investments in the arts and community by businesses like Cardinal further our vision of sustainable and thriving public art opportunities in our city."
The Arts Foundation is now accepting applications from artists to participate in the project. Applications will close at 5 p.m. April 5. For more information, visit
acartsfoundation.org/cardinal.
On July 14 2022, in Atlantic City, local and east coast artists, assisted by Stockton students, create two murals in honor of the NAACP Convention which is being held again in town. At the 1638 Atlantic Ave location, work continues on a mural dedicated to education trail blazing figures, Dr.Juanita High, Dorothy W. Dorrington, Ed.S, Dr. Vera King Farris, and Hannah Pierce Lowe.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 14 2022, in Atlantic City, local and east coast artists, assisted by Stockton students, create two murals in honor of the NAACP Convention which is being held again in town. At the 1638 Atlantic Ave location, work continues on a mural dedicated to education trail blazing figures, Dr.Juanita High, Dorothy W. Dorrington, Ed.S, Dr. Vera King Farris, and Hannah Pierce Lowe. (l-r) Eva Leaverton, 21, from Millville, and Bea Gorant, 19, from Maywood, both Stockton students follow guidelines with their paint.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 14 2022, in Atlantic City, local and east coast artists, assisted by Stockton students, create two murals in honor of the NAACP Convention which is being held again in town. At the 1638 Atlantic Ave location, work continues on a mural dedicated to education trail blazing figures, Dr.Juanita High, Dorothy W. Dorrington, Ed.S, Dr. Vera King Farris, and Hannah Pierce Lowe. Eva Leaverton, 21, from Millville.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 14 2022, in Atlantic City, local and east coast artists, assisted by Stockton students, create two murals in honor of the NAACP Convention which is being held again in town. At the 1638 Atlantic Ave location, work continues on a mural dedicated to education trail blazing figures, Dr.Juanita High, Dorothy W. Dorrington, Ed.S, Dr. Vera King Farris, and Hannah Pierce Lowe. (l-r) Eva Leaverton, 21, from Millville, and Bea Gorant, 19, from Maywood, both Stockton students follow guidelines with their paint.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 14 2022, in Atlantic City, local and east coast artists, assisted by Stockton students, create two murals in honor of the NAACP Convention which is being held again in town. At the 1638 Atlantic Ave location, work continues on a mural dedicated to education trail blazing figures, Dr.Juanita High, Dorothy W. Dorrington, Ed.S, Dr. Vera King Farris, and Hannah Pierce Lowe. Artists Randi Meekins and Charles Barbin standing in front of their mural.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Artists Randi Meekins, foreground, and Charles Barbin work on a mural depicting notable Atlantic City educators Thursday. Barbin said he hopes to have the mural completed this weekend.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Artist Claudio Picasso, aka CPWON, works on a new mural Thursday at 3420 Atlantic Ave. that depicts Muhammad Ali, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Fannie Lou Hamer.
MATTHEW STRABUK photos, FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 14 2022, in Atlantic City, local and east coast artists, assisted by Stockton students, create two murals in honor of the NAACP Convention which is being held again in town. At the 3420 Atlantic Ave location, work continues on a mural dedicated to civil rights figures, including Muhammad Ali, Dr. Martin Luther King jr., and Fannie Lou Hamer. Artist BK FOXX works in spray paint on her mural.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 14 2022, in Atlantic City, local and east coast artists, assisted by Stockton students, create two murals in honor of the NAACP Convention which is being held again in town. At the 3420 Atlantic Ave location, work continues on a mural dedicated to civil rights figures, including Muhammad Ali, Dr. Martin Luther King jr., and Fannie Lou Hamer. Artist BK FOXX works in spray paint on her mural.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Zach Katzen says he wanted the mural to show notable Black personalities in Atlantic City.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Walter Jackson, of Atlantic City, photographs a new mural depicting civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer on Thursday while on his way to work.
MATTHEW STRABUK photos, FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
