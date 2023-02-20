ATLANTIC CITY — This Black History Month, the Atlantic City Arts Foundation hopes to raise funds for a proposed mural celebrating the late Jacob Lawrence. Lawrence, an Atlantic City native, was an accomplished artist whose works included a series titled “Migration of the Negro,” which tells the story of African American history in America.
Valeria Marcus, an artist herself, is the key figure behind the proposed mural.
“Jacob Lawrence was a genius and the first American artist to paint history,” Marcus said. “He grew up experiencing the struggles of racism and oppression among his people. And through his art, he was able to depict the daily struggles of African Americans.”
Marcus’ goal is to raise $20,000 for the mural over the course of the month of February. If the money is raised, the mural will be included in the 2023 48 Blocks AC Mural Week this June.
To donate, visit acartsfoundation.org/JLMural. For more information on Lawrence, visit jacobandgwenlawrence.org.
