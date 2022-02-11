 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City Arts Foundation executive director stepping down

48 Blocks kickoff its mural week where 5 mural projects will take place over 5 days in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Joyce Hagen, founding executive director of the Atlantic City Arts Foundation, is leaving the nonprofit, the organization said Friday.

Hagen has served in the position for seven years. The search for a new executive director will begin immediately, the Arts Foundation said in a news release.

The sole executive director in the organization's history, Hagen grew the organization from a handful of members to a fully operational 501(c)3 with paid staff and multiple fundraising programs.

During her tenure, the Arts Foundation has helped publicize local artists through programs such as Chalk About AC and ARTeriors.

The Arts Foundation's accomplishments include 60 murals spread across the city's 48 blocks created by local, regional, national and international artists. Hagen and the organization's work has been praised by Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Gov. Phil Murphy. Some of the organization's art has been featured in magazines and other publications.

For more information about the open position, email jobs@atlanticcityartsfoundation.org.

Atlantic City Arts Foundation Executive Director Joyce Hagen

Joyce Hagen is stepping down from her position as executive director of the Atlantic City Arts Foundation, having held the job for seven years.

 Atlantic City Arts Foundation, provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

