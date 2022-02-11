Atlantic City Arts Foundation executive director retiring

ATLANTIC CITY — Joyce Hagen, founding executive director of the Atlantic City Arts Foundation, is leaving the nonprofit, the organization said Friday.
Hagen has served in the position for seven years. The search for a new executive director will begin immediately, the Arts Foundation said in a news release.
The sole executive director in the organization's history, Hagen grew the organization from a handful of members to a fully operational 501(c)3 with paid staff and multiple fundraising programs.
During her tenure, the Arts Foundation has helped publicize local artists through programs such as Chalk About AC and ARTeriors.
The Arts Foundation's accomplishments include 60 murals spread across the city's 48 blocks created by local, regional, national and international artists. Hagen and the organization's work has been praised by Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Gov. Phil Murphy. Some of the organization's art has been featured in magazines and other publications.
For more information about the open position, email jobs@atlanticcityartsfoundation.org.
