Atlantic City artists' work on display at city bus, rail stations through December

ATLANTIC CITY — Local artists’ work will be featured at the city’s bus and rail stations for the next several weeks.

The exhibition, “Moments of Our City,” is currently on display through to mid-December at both facilities, according to a news release from NJ Transit. The project is through a partnership between the agency and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

“After a successful launch last year in Newark, NJ Transit is pleased to bring the TRANSITional Art Project to customers in Atlantic City,” President and CEO Kevin Corbett said.. “Our goal is to connect NJ transit customers and the surrounding Atlantic City community by bringing new, exciting, and inspiring experiences to the spaces our customers pass through every day. We’re also pleased to provide New Jersey artists with exhibition opportunities and a supportive environment in which to showcase their art, particularly as customers return to the system.”

The pieces include banners, wall-mounted vinyl art and sculpture by a total of 10 artists: Gwen Seemel, Charles Barbin, Susan Daily, Mike Bell, Matt Crown, Marie Natale, Kelley Pravad, Dorrie Papademetriou, John Baker and Raymond Tyler, according to the release. Each of the artists received a $1,000 stipend from the Arts Council to develop and install their projects.

“The State Arts Council is proud to partner with NJ Transit on the TRANSITional Arts Project," said Danielle Bursk, director of Artist Services at the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. "With two locations and a distinctive, local base of artists featured, the Atlantic City exhibition gives us the opportunity to really showcase the city's burgeoning art scene. Providing New Jersey artists with support - financially, through exhibition opportunities, and by connecting them with new ways to present their work to the public - remains a core focus of the Council's programs and services to artists. The Council works to provide opportunities for the public to engage with the arts in their daily lives, and we can't think of a better way to do that than by helping to put art in transit spaces for commuters, residents, and tourists alike. We are thrilled with how this project came together. Once again, New Jersey's artistic talent shines."

