Atlantic City artist group turns home into work of art

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Arts Foundation has transformed a three-story home on Ocean Avenue into an art project inside and out, highlighting the work of 12 artists while also helping highlight the ongoing revitalization of the city.
The project was unveiled Friday and is open to the public through Nov. 21, said Joyce Hagen, executive director of the Arts Foundation, which produced and oversaw the program as part of its eighth ARTeriors exhibit.
“There are not much opportunities locally, and this gives the artists a chance to not only express themselves but have a place to practice their creativity along with other artists that range from emerging to professionals,” Hagen said.
While the Arts Foundation is known for the murals that adorn the sides of buildings across the city’s 48 blocks, the latest ARTeriors exhibit turns the inside of a home into an art gallery, with each room reflecting the work of a different artist or artists.
Support for the foundation comes from the city and private donors. The foundation uses its grants to work with artists, focusing on public art that aims to “make you feel better about your community,” Hagen said.
Artists who created the paintings and installations in the house include Shari Tobias, Johnny Dreamawake, Lennox Warner, Shawn Mills, Ali Ahmad, Randi Lauren, Christian Correa, Christina Walley, Greg Simmons, Mark Hills, Heather Deegan-Hires and Michelle Franzoni.
The exhibit is at 112 S. Ocean Ave. The public can view the project from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free. Parking is available in the lots on Tennessee Avenue across from Rhythm and Spirits.
