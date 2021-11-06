Atlantic City artist group turns home into work of art

A house in the 100 block of Ocean Avenue has been transformed into an art installation by the Atlantic City Arts Foundation.
Artists John Morris, left, aka JohnnyDreamAwake, and Jackie Sherode Dandridge-Jamison, aka EBNYRAVE, from Atlantic City, show off their work inside the home.
Artists Jackie Sherode Dandridge-Jamison, left a.k.a EBNYRAVE and John Morris, right a.ka. JohnnyDreamAwake from Atlantic City and members of Collective Blacksheprd take part along with The Atlantic City Arts Foundation (ACAF) opening its 8th ARTeriors exhibit on Ocean Ave in Atlantic City Friday Nov 5. 2021. ARTeriors is a program produced by the ACAF to highlight the revitalization of the city. Twelve juried artists and six volunteer artists are transforming every room in this three-story property with pop-up art exhibits that will be open to the public thru November 21. 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Visitors admire work by one of 12 artists who set up installations inside the home.
A portrait of Frankenstein’s monster is signed by local artist Amanda Auble.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Arts Foundation has transformed a three-story home on Ocean Avenue into an art project inside and out, highlighting the work of 12 artists while also helping highlight the ongoing revitalization of the city.
The project was unveiled Friday and is open to the public through Nov. 21, said Joyce Hagen, executive director of the Arts Foundation, which produced and oversaw the program as part of its eighth ARTeriors exhibit.
"There are not much opportunities locally, and this gives the artists a chance to not only express themselves but have a place to practice their creativity along with other artists that range from emerging to professionals," Hagen said.
While the Arts Foundation is known for the murals that adorn the sides of buildings across the city's 48 blocks, the latest ARTeriors exhibit turns the inside of a beach block home into an art gallery, with each room reflecting the work of a different artist or artists.
Support for the foundation comes from the city and private donors. The foundation uses its grants to work with artists, focusing on public art that aims to "make you feel better about your community," Hagen said.
Artists who created the paintings and installations in the house include Shari Tobias, Johnny Dreamawake, Lennox Warner, Shawn Mills, Ali Ahmad, Randi Lauren, Christian Correa, Christina Walley, Greg Simmons, Mark Hills, Heather Deegan-Hires and Michelle Franzoni.
The exhibit is at 112 S. Ocean Ave. The public can view the project from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free. Parking is available in the lots on Tennessee Avenue across from Rhythm and Spirits.
PHOTOS from the Atlantic City Arts Foundation's ARTeriors exhibit
A house in the 100 block of Ocean Avenue has been transformed into an art installation by the Atlantic City Arts Foundation.
