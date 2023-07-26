ATLANTIC CITY — The city's aquarium, which has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, will reopen "in the very near future" with some much needed improvements, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Tuesday.

During its closure, the aquarium, located in historic Gardner's Basin, has undergone various "capital improvements" with $1.16 million in funds granted by the CRDA for the aquarium, which was secured before it shut down, said Andrew Kramer, spokesperson for the city.

The funding is part of the overall $3.6 million Gardner's Basin received from the NJ Green Acres and state Department of Community Affairs for park improvements.

The improvements include new lighting, ceilings, flooring and the addition of four new interactive touch tanks.

"The Atlantic City Aquarium is a first-class attraction, and while we move closer and closer to reopening, no exterior building siding aesthetic improvements were included in this project," Small said Tuesday about wanting to make sure the aquarium looks good inside and out for its reopening. "To ensure we do this reopening right, we are in the process of making plans to improve the aesthetics of the building’s exterior and hope to announce a reopening date in the very near future."

GALLERY: Atlantic City Aquarium