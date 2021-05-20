Atlantic City approves police substation at The Walk

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council approved a police substation at Tanger Outlets The Walk during a meeting Wednesday evening.

The unmanned station will allow police and detail officers employed by the outlets to fill out reports closer to the areas they patrol, said interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos.

"If an officer has a report, instead of going back to the station, they can go there instead," Sarkos said. "Additionally the Class II officers that patrol around there, if they get a report right now, they have to go back to the Public Safety Building; they wouldn't have to do that with the substation."

But before the substation was OK'd, some council members expressed concern that public safety measures were not being equally distributed throughout the city.

Sarkos said the substation, which will be paid for by the outlets, will also serve as an area for bicycle storage and a place where officers can use the bathroom. He assured council and members of the public that the station would not be used as a "hangout."

“In some ways, it will keep the officers on the street and more accessible to the community,” Sarkos said.