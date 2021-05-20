 Skip to main content
Atlantic City approves police substation at The Walk
Atlantic City public safety meeting

From left, Atlantic City 4th Ward Councilman Md Hossain Morshed, interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos and council President George Tibbitt discuss public safety and quality of life during a December meeting at City Hall.

 Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council approved a police substation at Tanger Outlets The Walk during a meeting Wednesday evening.

The unmanned station will allow police and detail officers employed by the outlets to fill out reports closer to the areas they patrol, said interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos.

"If an officer has a report, instead of going back to the station, they can go there instead," Sarkos said. "Additionally the Class II officers that patrol around there, if they get a report right now, they have to go back to the Public Safety Building; they wouldn't have to do that with the substation."

But before the substation was OK'd, some council members expressed concern that public safety measures were not being equally distributed throughout the city.

Sarkos said the substation, which will be paid for by the outlets, will also serve as an area for bicycle storage and a place where officers can use the bathroom. He assured council and members of the public that the station would not be used as a "hangout."

“In some ways, it will keep the officers on the street and more accessible to the community,” Sarkos said.

Because of the 2016 Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act that authorized a five-year takeover by the state, the substation could still be vetoed by the Murphy administration. 

The ACPD logo and police presence will serve as a deterrent for crime, Councilman Aaron Randolph said.

Recently, the resort's merchant community has been pushing for the city to put substations along the Boardwalk.

Sarkos, Mayor Marty Small Sr. and members of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority were said to have been discussing a Boardwalk substation last month.

Before the Walk substation was approved, a lengthy debate among council members and a resident ensued.

Councilwoman LaToya Dunston asked why the city was focused on putting a substation in the Tourism District and not in other areas in the city.

"We have a shooting in our community every day and killings in our communities, and here it is we need a substation at the outlets?" said Steve Young, a resident of Atlantic City and former member of the city's Planning and Citizens Advisory boards.

Councilman Mo Delgado echoed those concerns.

"It (the substation) is not a benefit to anyone but the Tanger Outlets," Delgado said. "It doesn't help anyone in the 3rd Ward or the 2nd Ward. I think we need to refocus on launching multiple substations throughout the city and not just (in) the Tourism District."

Councilman Kaleem Shabazz proposed that Sarkos and other law enforcement officials attend the next public safety meeting to discuss the creation of substations in each ward and report back to the council at next month’s meeting.

“We will make that happen,” said Randolph, who is co-chairman of council’s Public Safety/Public Works Committee.

Talks of adding a substation to The Walk have been circulating for months.

In February, Walk Manager Donna Danielson said she was discussing the idea with the city as a way to help police better protect the area.

The push for a substation at The Walk was emphasized after a string of break-ins at the Columbia Sportswear store led the owners to board up the windows in December. A riot that followed a protest last May after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody also resulted in the destruction of property at the outlets.

