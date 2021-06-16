Atlantic City approves first reading of ordinance to repeal needle exchange

ATLANTIC CITY — After a concern that the resort has shouldered the burden of providing out-of-towners with social services, City Council approved Wednesday the first reading of an ordinance to get rid of the clean needle exchange program operated by the South Jersey AIDS Alliance.
"We're only one town, when do our children come first?" said Council President George Tibbitt. "Share the burden, we can't handle it all."
The syringe exchange program, launched in 2007 as a partnership between the AIDS Alliance and the city’s Health Department, is just one of seven in the state, along with programs in Asbury Park, Camden, Jersey City, Newark, Paterson and Trenton.
"The question is not whether we support the needle exchange. We have supported the needle exchange," said Councilman Kaleem Shabazz. "The question is can we get our neighboring communities to help us with the drug crisis?"
The ordinance was approved in a 7 to 2 vote, with Councilman Moisse "Mo" Delgado and Councilwoman LaToya Dunston opposing.
"Before the needle exchange what I can tell you is our streets were flooded with needles and drugs, flooded," Dunston said. "Can I tell you that I see the same flood now in Atlantic City that I saw back then? Absolutely not."
Before the vote, Mike Nees, who works for the AIDS Alliance, addressed the council.
"If anyone on this council is truly oblivious enough to believe that our program is what causes drug users to flock to our city, we can alleviate your concern very easily," Nees said. "Man up, come volunteer. Come meet the 200 people we serve every week. (Because) the vast majority are our loved ones, born and raised (in) Atlantic City."
Nees said there are currently more than 600 people in Atlantic City who are HIV-positive.
Although the ordinance was approved, Anthony Swan, the resort's business administrator, said he would work with Wilson Washington, the director of health and human services for the city, to come up with solutions before the second vote at next month's council meeting.
"In between first reading and second reading, Dr. Washington and I will be working on possible solutions to provide the council prior to the next vote," Swan said. "We hope to come up with something that will satisfy the council and the concerns of residents."
As of 2018, Atlantic City’s needle exchange program was garnering a 98% return rate, the highest in the state, but had the second-lowest rate of drug treatment admission among the seven programs.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
