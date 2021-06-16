Atlantic City approves first reading of ordinance to repeal needle exchange

ATLANTIC CITY — After a concern that the resort has shouldered the burden of providing out-of-towners with social services, City Council approved Wednesday the first reading of an ordinance to get rid of the clean needle exchange program operated by the South Jersey AIDS Alliance.

"We're only one town, when do our children come first?" said Council President George Tibbitt. "Share the burden, we can't handle it all."

The syringe exchange program, launched in 2007 as a partnership between the AIDS Alliance and the city’s Health Department, is just one of seven in the state, along with programs in Asbury Park, Camden, Jersey City, Newark, Paterson and Trenton.

"The question is not whether we support the needle exchange. We have supported the needle exchange," said Councilman Kaleem Shabazz. "The question is can we get our neighboring communities to help us with the drug crisis?"

The ordinance was approved in a 7 to 2 vote, with Councilman Moisse "Mo" Delgado and Councilwoman LaToya Dunston opposing.

"Before the needle exchange what I can tell you is our streets were flooded with needles and drugs, flooded," Dunston said. "Can I tell you that I see the same flood now in Atlantic City that I saw back then? Absolutely not."

