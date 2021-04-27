Atlantic City appoints first LGBTQ program coordinator

ATLANTIC CITY — The resort has hired its first LGBTQ program director, Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced Tuesday morning.
Small welcomed Judah Dorrington to the position in an Instagram post.
"Ladies & Gentlemen please help me welcome The City of Atlantic City’s 1st Ever LGBTQ Program Coordinator," the post read.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.