Atlantic City appoints first LGBTQ program coordinator
Atlantic City appoints first LGBTQ program coordinator

ATLANTIC CITY — The resort has hired its first LGBTQ program director, Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced Tuesday morning.

Small welcomed Judah Dorrington to the position in an Instagram post. 

"Ladies & Gentlemen please help me welcome The City of Atlantic City’s 1st Ever LGBTQ Program Coordinator," the post read. 

This is a developing story check back for updates.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

