Atlantic City announces requirements for stipends from American Rescue Plan Act

ATLANTIC CITY — After it was announced last week that city employees and taxpayers would soon receive payments from the $33 million the city received from the federal American Rescue Plan, Mayor Marty Small Sr. further outlined the eligibility for the stipends in a statement Monday.

The city is set to use $4 million to give taxpayers a one-time payment of $500 and city employees a $3,500 stipend.

Small said Monday that residential and business taxpayers will receive their payment regardless of how many properties they own in the city. Taxpayers must be current on their taxes as of Sept. 1.

Anyone who has outstanding tax bills after that date are not eligible for the payment, Small said.

For current employees to receive a payment, they must have served the city from March 20, 2020 to Sept. 28, 2020.

Staff hired during the timeframe will receive a prorated payment, Small said.