Atlantic City announces requirements for stipends from American Rescue Plan Act

ATLANTIC CITY — After it was announced last week that city employees and taxpayers would soon receive payments from the $33 million the city received from the federal American Rescue Plan, Mayor Marty Small Sr. further outlined the eligibility for the stipends in a statement Monday.
The city is set to use $4 million to give taxpayers a one-time payment of $500 and city employees a $3,500 stipend.
Small said Monday that residential and business taxpayers will receive their payment regardless of how many properties they own in the city. Taxpayers must be current on their taxes as of Sept. 1.
Anyone who has outstanding tax bills after that date are not eligible for the payment, Small said.
For current employees to receive a payment, they must have served the city from March 20, 2020 to Sept. 28, 2020.
Staff hired during the timeframe will receive a prorated payment, Small said.
“The Small administration is proud to introduce a plan to provide premium payments to Atlantic City taxpayers and city employees,” Small said. “The payments are just one part of our overall plan to use this federal funding to support the residents, businesses, and employees of Atlantic City impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to announcing additional initiatives and programs for our community later this fall.”
The first city in New Jersey to give its employees funds from the American Rescue Plan Act is believed to be Trenton, which is using part of the $73.8 million it received from the act to give city employees up to $7,000 each in hazard pay.
President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act on March 11. New Jersey’s state government secured $6.5 billion of the total federal package. Collectively, the state’s local governments received $2.9 billion.
Not including the resort, Atlantic County received $52 million from the act.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.