Atlantic City announces rental, mortgage assistance programs for residents

ATLANTIC CITY — Eligible residents still reeling from the economic stress of the COVID-19 pandemic may soon get some rent and mortgage relief with the reignition of a community grant program, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Thursday morning.

The COVID-19 Short Term Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance programs are funded by a Community Development Block Grant originally introduced in 2019. The programs were created with a $500,000 budget "to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus.

"Following the end of moratoriums in the state of New Jersey that were originally put in place due to the negative impacts from COVID-19, we know that Atlantic City residents need help," said Rebekah Mena, the city's public information officer.

In partnership with the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities, the grant program was revitalized to provide rent and mortgage assistance specifically to low-to-moderate income households still feeling the economic sting of the pandemic.

The Salvation Army and Catholic Charities will help administer the program by allowing eligible residents to go directly to those organizations to start the application process. The two organizations also will help with the collection of necessary documents and disbursing money for rent payments. Residents can visit the Salvation Army or Catholic Charities for rental or mortgage assistance effective immediately, while funds last.

The rent and mortgage assistance programs will be available in three-month increments while allowing renters to apply for an additional three-month extension if they can show assistance is still needed, for a total of six months of aid.

Small said the Community Development Block Grant program has made an initial commitment of $300,000. If and when that funding is accounted for, the CDBG is "in the position" to make an additional commitment of $200,000, totaling $500,000 in potential funds toward rental and mortgage assistance for residents.

Residents also can submit outstanding utility bills on a case-by-case basis for consideration through this funding, Mena said.

"It primarily will go to support rent and mortgage assistance, but residents that do have outstanding utility bills can also submit those for consideration," Mena said.

To be eligible for assistance, low-to-moderate income households must come in at or below 80% of the area median income for Atlantic County. The median household income in Atlantic County from 2015-19 was $62,110, according to U.S. Census data.

Applicants must show financial hardship due to the pandemic, such as reduced work hours, layoffs, furloughs or day care closures.

