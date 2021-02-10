Atlantic City announces game plan for Trump Plaza demolition Feb.17

ATLANTIC CITY — Keeping people safe during the implosion of the former Trump Plaza casino Feb. 17 will require closing only a small area of the city, officials said Wednesday during a news conference, leaving much of the resort unaffected.
Still, Mayor Marty Small Sr. stressed that people should watch from a designated public viewing site at Bader Field rather than from a street corner.
"We don’t want anyone near the downtown area" to view the event, Small said, for safety reasons.
The exclusion zone where no vehicle or pedestrian traffic will be permitted will run from Georgia to Arkansas avenues and from the ocean and beach up to, but not including, Atlantic Avenue, said Capt. Rudy Lushina of the Atlantic City Police Department. Access will be closed from 6 a.m. to about noon.
"Atlantic Avenue will be open for traffic in both directions," Lushina said, and stores and pedestrian access along Atlantic will be unaffected.
There are few places in the city with an unobstructed view of the implosion site, due to the Plaza's location. It is practically up against the northeast side of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, and it is surrounded by other large buildings.
That's why the city is encouraging anyone who wants a good view to drive over to Bader Field, early on the morning of Feb. 17, for a "pull up and watch" event that will cost $10 per car. The implosion happens at 9 a.m., but for the best view, get there when gates open at 7 a.m., Lushina said.
Lushina estimated Bader Field can hold up to 4,500 vehicles and said the Police Department is well versed in getting traffic in and out of the site quickly and safely, as more than a dozen food distributions have been held there in the past year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, attracting thousands of cars.
Small said people will be allowed out of their cars if they are wearing masks but must stay around the perimeter of their vehicle. The special event parking fee is required by city ordinance, Small said.
Two smaller buildings that are part of the Plaza complex will remain after the implosion and be taken down separately, said city Director of Licensing & Inspections Dale Finch.
"The whole thing should be cleaned up by May, in time for the summer season," Finch said.
Fire Chief Scott Evans said there will be snow fencing on the beach and blockades on the Boardwalk to keep people out of the exclusion zone. Vehicle traffic will be detoured around it.
He said weather could postpone the implosion, but only severe snow or fog.
"A typical rain or light snow would not stop it at all," Evans said.
Contractor Controlled Demolition Inc. of Phoenix, Maryland, would make the call on postponing, he said.
Small also said the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City received its $175,000 donation from building owner Carl Icahn within a couple of days of his pledge, and thanked the billionaire for his generosity. Icahn donated the money rather than let a charity auction move forward to allow the winner to push the button to implode the building, citing safety concerns.
An auction last week of tickets to attend an official city viewing party at One Atlantic, the pier that used to be called The Playground, raised almost another $17,000 for the club.
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
