ATLANTIC CITY — A $3 million city scholarship program was unveiled Wednesday during a news conference at Atlantic City High School, with the new funds to be spent over the next three years to help local students attend college.

Mayor Marty Small Sr., for whom the scholarship is named, gathered with school and city officials, along with a group of students, on the front lawn of the high school for the announcement.

Citing the exorbitant cost of college, Small said the program would give dedicated students the opportunity they need to realize their potential.

“This is a monumental occasion,” Small said. “It is extremely important that we provide every child in the great city of Atlantic City with the necessary resources and tools to succeed. … As long as our students have the will, we’re going to find a way.”

The scholarship is set to allocate $1 million this year to 100 students from Atlantic City High School, with each selected student set to collect $10,000 for the school year.

Fifty of the selected students are to be current Atlantic City High School seniors, and the other 50 are to be rising sophomores, juniors and seniors enrolled in a college who are Atlantic City High School graduates. Recipients of the scholarship must live in Atlantic City.

City Chief Financial Officer Toro Aboderin said the scholarship funds would be paid directly to the colleges the students are attending, generally in two $5,000 installments for the fall and spring semesters.

Superintendent La'Quetta Small thanked her husband, Mayor Small, for his decision to establish the scholarship fund.

“As you know, attending college, it can be a tremendous financial impact on families and students,” Superintendent Small said. “So we are grateful, we are humbled that you thought about the youth of Atlantic City, particularly our seniors who are graduating.”

The scholarship is being funded by money the city received through the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief act President Joe Biden signed in March 2021. The city received a total of $33.5 million from the American Rescue Plan.

Board of Education Vice President Patricia Bailey reviewed the history of other scholarships in the city and their importance to the student body. She discussed her own experience putting her children through college and how critical scholarship funding was to that effort.

“I am just so proud and overwhelmed at what Mayor Small and Dr. (La'Quetta) Small have put forth,” Bailey said. “We know what it costs to go to college, and I know the feeling of parents who think they can’t afford it. So this morning some parent is smiling because they know they’re getting the help that they need.”

Board member KaShawn McKinley said the scholarship was part of the city’s overall efforts to prepare the next generation to build Atlantic City for the future.

“It’s collaborative efforts like this that Atlantic City can really look to go in a direction that we know it needs to go in, and we have the leadership and vision behind this mayor,” McKinley said.

Seniors said the new scholarship was an important opportunity for students navigating their way to college.

Nasir Turner, who expects to attend Rowan University to study education, attended the event with several other members of the Atlantic City football team. He thanked the school district and Mayor Small for their dedication to the students, saying it would inspire students who may have few means to pursue a postsecondary education.

“It means a lot to the youth, you know, being that a lot of us don’t really have a lot,” said senior Ky Gilliam, who plans to attend William Paterson University. “Them giving back to us is just a great opportunity for us, it’s just another step for us to be able to complete our goals in life.”

A scholarship committee of 17 people will judge applications and decide who receives a scholarship. It consists of officials from the city; school district; local colleges including Atlantic Cape Community College and Stockton University; and civic, community and civil rights organizations, including the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County, the Westside Neighborhood Association, the Chelsea Neighborhood Association, the Fellowship of Churches of Atlantic City and the Atlantic City branch of the NAACP. Mayor Small, while chairing the committee, stressed he would not vote on who receives the scholarship. A city spokesperson said after the meeting that Superintendent Small, who is a co-chair on the scholarship committee, will vote on applications.

“I believe that this will provide not only access to higher education, but it will also keep a lot of our students in school, so I think that’s a factor here that changes the game,” said Lisa Givens of the Westside Neighborhood Association.

Mayor Small said he hoped to continue funding the program after the expiration of the American Rescue Plan in three years. He said the city could explore using funds saved from reduced debt-service payments, which he said are set to drop dramatically in the coming years, and insisted the city kept moderate, prudent budget practices that gave it flexibility to continue funding his namesake scholarship.

To apply, students must submit a one-page resume; a one-page essay about how they will contribute to the city; two letters of recommendation; and a copy of their transcript. Applicants must also have been accepted into college.

Mayor Small said he was interested in expanding the program in the years to come to help people in trade school or otherwise not attending college, and to those who are pursuing postgraduate degrees.

Applications are available on the city and school district websites, and they can be submitted to greatday@acnj.gov or the seventh floor of City Hall. The deadline for applications is June 5.