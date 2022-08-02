Atlantic City and the ocean inspire artist Amanda Auble

Since 2017, the 48 Blocks Atlantic City program has been celebrating the culture and well-being of the city through its support of artists and public art.

Among the many murals are a handful of projects undertaken by South Jersey artists, the "the heart and soul" of the community.

This series will feature some of those local artists whose vision is helping to drive the city forward — culturally and economically.

ATLANTIC CITY — In the resurgent Inlet here, artist Amanda Auble's mural gives the Northside's Boardwalk a touch of sprightly charm.

Auble, of Ventnor, created the "Welcome to Atlantic City" piece for the Atlantic City Arts Foundation's 48 Block murals program. Located on the new North Beach Mini Golf building on the Inlet's Boardwalk, the mural was inspired by her love for Atlantic City and the water, and features a brown-haired mermaid sitting on a barrel in a turquoise sea along with other scattered barrels, to represent the rum runners smuggling barrels of liquor via the ocean during the Prohibition era.

Auble said her first ever mural was like her "love letter to Atlantic City" and represents a "Classic AC," with a blue ombre background, accompanied by the moon, stars and a bright yellow sun to represent the day and night sky. A city skyscape, with the greeting "Welcome to Atlantic City" in an American traditional, white tattoo lettering over red, gives the mural a vintage postcard feel, which is what Auble was going for.

"I'm obsessed with Atlantic City, and I love the water. I live in it," said Auble, who is in her 11th year as a lifeguard in Margate.

"My father was a member of the Atlantic City Fire Department for over 25 years, and I used to come to Atlantic City a lot when I was younger, so this means a lot to me," she said.

Auble fell in love with art when she was younger, and started out drawing portraits of people and family members. She said she always wanted to take her art career seriously, but had to focus on herself first. After she graduated from John Hopkins University in 2017 with a focus on English and writing, Auble wrote for The Press of Atlantic City in 2018 for a year until she started adjunct teaching English at Atlantic Cape Community College in 2019, and became an English tutor in 2020, which is her current occupation.

Now that she has time to work as a part-time artist, Auble uses her dining room as her studio, where she draws, uses acrylic and oil paints to create lively, positive art on small and large canvases. Art she's worked on include projects for the Atlantic City Arts Foundation's Adirondack chair painting program and ARTeriors exhibit in 2021, and the Love AC Chalk Art in February.

Auble said art was the secret to building up Atlantic City and noted organizations like the Atlantic City Arts Foundation and Union Hall Arts were responsible for tapping into local talent, enabling a community of artists from all over South Jersey to use the city as an art hub to build connections and work together for the sake of beautifying the city while creating an art culture.

"It's very important to support local artists because art can be a difficult venture," said Auble, who noted beautifying all 48 blocks of the city through murals was important, but also tapping into local talent and keeping them working was equally as important. "The payoff is huge. It gives the city positivity, a sense of community and changes the way people view artists."