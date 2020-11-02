 Skip to main content
Atlantic City and Cumberland County each receive more than $500,000 to combat crime
Federal Court in Camden

Mitchell H. Cohen Building and U.S. Courthouse in Camden

 Nicholas Huba

NEWARK — Atlantic City and Cumberland County each received more than $500,000 in grants to fight and prevent combat violent crime, according to news released Monday by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The grants, awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs, are part of more than $458 million in funding to support state, local and tribal law enforcement efforts to combat violent crime in jurisdictions across the United States, said U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito in a written statement.

“Combatting violent crime has been a top priority of our office,” said Carpenito in a statement. “It’s a job that requires resources and cooperation among all levels of law enforcement. We have worked incredibly hard to develop strategies that allow us to combine the efforts of our local, state and federal partners to keep our citizens safe."

Recent data from the FBI and the Bureau of Justice Statistics for last year show a drop in crime and serious victimization for the third year in a row, Carpenito said.

However, a number of cities are experiencing conspicuous countertrends, Carpenito said. Monday’s grants will bolster crime-fighting efforts in those communities and in jurisdictions throughout the United States, he said.

The following organizations received funding:

• City of Atlantic City, $699,990

Bureau of Justice Assistance Strategies for Policing Innovation

Bureau of Justice Assistance works with state and local law enforcement agencies and researchers to identify innovative and evidence-based strategies to tackle chronic crime in their jurisdictions.

• Cumberland County, $135,000

Bureau of Justice Assistance Innovative Prosecution Solutions for Combating Violent Crime

The program provides state, local and tribal prosecutors with resources, training and technical assistance to implement technology and develop strategies and programs to address and prosecute individuals who commit violent crime.

• Cumberland County, $499,791

Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Gang Prevention, Intervention, and Suppression

More than $10 million was awarded to 24 jurisdictions under Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention’s Comprehensive Anti-Gang Programs for Youth. These programs provide funding for communities to develop youth gang intervention or suppression programs that aim to reduce violence. Category I: Intervention

