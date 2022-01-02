Atlantic City among lowest in state in many social health categories, but work being done to improve

ATLANTIC CITY — Nancy Katz lives in the resort, which has been called a food desert for the past decade, but she doesn’t let that fact keep her from eating fresh fruit, vegetables and meats.

For the past three years, Katz, 72, has been taking regular shuttle rides from her home at Best of Life Apartments to the ShopRite in Absecon, courtesy of Atlantic County’s Division of Intergenerational Services.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, the shuttle did not run. Katz decided to have her fresh food delivered from the Absecon ShopRite to her home. It cost her — a retiree living on a fixed income — an extra $34 a month in expenses for tips and fees.

“It’s my favorite store for grocery shopping,” Katz said. “We learned what that (the shuttle) was worth.”

In 2019, the New Jersey Hospital Association developed a Vulnerable Communities Database that shows many of the zip codes hit hardest by COVID were the same as those identified before the pandemic by the association’s vulnerable communities algorithm.

The 08401 zip code of “America’s Favorite Playground” ranked the sixth worst in the state, out of 537 zip codes.

+5 Investments in new projects on tap for 2022 in Atlantic City ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s casinos are forging ahead with ambitious new projects in 2022, ev…