Atlantic City among host cities for New Jersey gun buyback program next month

Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck on Thursday announced five gun buyback events to be held simultaneously throughout the state next month, and Atlantic City was selected as one of the sites.

Bruck said the state- and locally sponsored Guns for Cash events will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7.

Atlantic City's location will be at Fire Station No. 1 at 900 Atlantic Ave.

Paterson, East Orange and Newark also will participate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The rise in shootings across our country and throughout our state is deeply painful, and our office is deploying all available tools to attack the problem from every possible angle,” Bruck said in a news release. “This buyback initiative is part of our broad-based, ongoing efforts to stop the violence in our communities and save lives by reducing the number of firearms in circulation. There are too many illegal guns on the street and too many people impacted by the trauma of gun violence, and I urge residents to help make their homes and their neighborhoods safer by participating in these gun buyback programs.”

+2 Atlantic City police continue investigation into councilman's assault ATLANTIC CITY — Police are searching for two people who are believed to have been present du…