Atlantic City among host cities for New Jersey gun buyback program next month
Atlantic City among host cities for New Jersey gun buyback program next month

Atlantic City Fire Station 1

Atlantic City Fire Department Station No. 1 will host a gun buyback program run by the state attorney general Aug. 7.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck on Thursday announced five gun buyback events to be held simultaneously throughout the state next month, and Atlantic City was selected as one of the sites.

Bruck said the state- and locally sponsored Guns for Cash events will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7.

Atlantic City's location will be at Fire Station No. 1 at 900 Atlantic Ave.

Paterson, East Orange and Newark also will participate.

“The rise in shootings across our country and throughout our state is deeply painful, and our office is deploying all available tools to attack the problem from every possible angle,” Bruck said in a news release. “This buyback initiative is part of our broad-based, ongoing efforts to stop the violence in our communities and save lives by reducing the number of firearms in circulation. There are too many illegal guns on the street and too many people impacted by the trauma of gun violence, and I urge residents to help make their homes and their neighborhoods safer by participating in these gun buyback programs.”

Residents can turn in firearms with no questions asked, Bruck said, and receive as much as $250 per weapon. Police officers will be stationed at each location to collect and secure the guns. The buyback initiative is funded with forfeiture funds obtained by local police departments, county prosecutor's offices and the state Division of Criminal Justice.

“Far too many of our citizens’ lives are being lost and families ruined by the plague of gun violence," acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said in the release. "While there may not be a single catchall solution, this gun-buyback program represents a step down the path to a safer New Jersey.”

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said: “This event provides Atlantic City residents with an opportunity to be part of the change, to help get unwanted firearms off our streets — no questions asked — and ensure the safety of neighbors and loved ones.”

For more information, call the Attorney General’s Office of Constituent Services at 609-984-5828 or visit njoag.gov/gunbuyback.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

