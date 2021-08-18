 Skip to main content
Atlantic City Airshow's return delights crowds
The Atlantic City Airshow offers spectators a day full of entertainment.

ATLANTIC CITY — The resort was alive with the sound of airplanes Wednesday as the Atlantic City Airshow returned in full force.

Canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the long-running annual summer event went off around noon following a brief weather delay due to a low cloud ceiling. Thousands of eager spectators lined the beach and Boardwalk for the aerial tribute to U.S. servicemembers.

The show opened with a jump by the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team. The parachutists floated to the ground as the national anthem played and people, watching from the umbrella-dotted beach between Mississippi and Missouri avenues, cheered.

Kristen Hink and her family were among those who decided to arrive early.

“We came two years ago and loved it, so we knew we had to be here again while we were out east this year," said Hink, of Minneapolis. "It's a great show, and there’s nothing like sitting with your toes in the sand, watching a marvelous airshow to honor the armed services.”

It was the 18th time the airshow has come to the city in recent years, although the resort has had a long history of hosting aerial exhibitions.

"The airshow dates back to 1910, when the Atlantic City Aero Meet was held beachside between the Ocean Pier at Tennessee Avenue and the Million Dollar Pier at Arkansas Avenue," according to a Facebook post by the Atlantic City Free Public Library.

According to library research, crowds flocked to the Boardwalk then to watch the flights, which weren't as precisely timed as they are now, because of the need to heed weather conditions.

"The flights were announced, half an hour in advance, by cannon shots set off at the ends of the piers," according to the post. "Patterned flags were raised to signal the events, who was flying and what records were being attempted."

The modern event traditionally brings more than 100,000 people to the resort and garners more than $50 million in revenue, according to organizer Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber and director of the airshow.

"I love the opening ceremonies when the parachutes jump down," said Nancy Borelli, of Washington Township, who was with her son Justin.

Hundreds stood under the blazing sun in humid heat on Playground Pier, craning their necks to view the show.

Among them were Jayden, Araalene and Juan Sanchez, siblings from Egg Harbor Township who said they love coming to the airshow every year.

“As long as it’s being held, we’re going to come. We love it,” Juan said.

The siblings said their love of airplanes was spurred by the 1986 movie "Top Gun."

"That is required viewing in our household," Juan said. "That's really what got me interested in airplanes in the first place."

While last year's airshow couldn't take place, Chait said officials knew the show would return this year, when the state announced the end of outdoor gathering limits in May.

In an earlier interview, Chait said organizers were able to put this year's event together so quickly because the show has been around for nearly two decades. The logistical framework is already there, so the only real variables were adjusting new performers to the operation and taking into account pandemic guidelines if needed.

Mother and daughter Abby and Debbie Bernhardt, of Egg Harbor Township, recalled airshows of years past.

"We've been coming for, gosh, I don't even know how long," Debbie said.

The two reminisced about Abby's collection of airshow memorabilia. 

"When I was younger, they’d give out spiral notebooks, pencils and erasers," Abby said. "Now that I'm soon starting my teaching career, I'm bringing all of it with me to put in my classroom."

Around 1 p.m., as the clouds disappeared and the heat cranked up, thousands could be seen heading off the beach to escape the heat in casinos, shops and restaurants. No shade was spared, with people setting up camp wherever they could find it.

Beachgoers carried on with their day, watching (and hearing) the planes roar overhead from the sand and the water. 

Many adults could be seen bending down and pointing to the sky, telling children to look up at the display.

Visitors Michael Roback, of Berlin, Camden County, and Justin Arnette, of Philadelphia, said the airshow was a nice break after more than a year of COVID-related shutdowns.

"We wanted to come out and see this today because we've been stuck inside too long," Roback said. "This gave us something to do."

Breaking News