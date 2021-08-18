Atlantic City Airshow's return delights crowds

According to library research, crowds flocked to the Boardwalk then to watch the flights, which weren't as precisely timed as they are now, because of the need to heed weather conditions.

"The flights were announced, half an hour in advance, by cannon shots set off at the ends of the piers," according to the post. "Patterned flags were raised to signal the events, who was flying and what records were being attempted."

The modern event traditionally brings more than 100,000 people to the resort and garners more than $50 million in revenue, according to organizer Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber and director of the airshow.

"I love the opening ceremonies when the parachutes jump down," said Nancy Borelli, of Washington Township, who was with her son Justin.

Hundreds stood under the blazing sun in humid heat on Playground Pier, craning their necks to view the show.

Among them were Jayden, Araalene and Juan Sanchez, siblings from Egg Harbor Township who said they love coming to the airshow every year.

“As long as it’s being held, we’re going to come. We love it,” Juan said.

The siblings said their love of airplanes was spurred by the 1986 movie "Top Gun."

