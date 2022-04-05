 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City Airshow to return Aug. 24

Airshow

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the 2021 Atlantic City Airshow.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — What is likely the East Coast's most famous summer airshow will return Aug. 24, the Greater Atlantic City Chamber said Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to be the premier sponsor of Atlantic City’s most notable event,” Larry Sieg, Meet AC’s president and CEO, said in a news release. “Visitors flock to our destination for this iconic event every year, and they look forward to cheering as the planes dip and dive over the Atlantic Ocean."

The airshow draws about 100,000 people to the Atlantic City beach and Boardwalk every year, generating about $50 million in economic impact.

This year, the U.S. Navy's F/A-18 Super Hornet “Rhino” East Coast Demo Team will return to the city's airshow for the first time in five years. The Rhinos' objective is to publicly display naval aviation's heritage and the Navy's hard work in learning flying maneuvers, the chamber said.

“It’s incredible to have the Navy’s Rhino Demo Team fly in the A.C. Airshow,” Michael Chait, president of the chamber. “As one of only nine airshows that the ‘Rhinos’ will be in this year, we feel very honored to have them fly in Atlantic City’s.”

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Army Parachute Team, also known as the "Golden Knights," two of the airshow's most well-known participants, will also return to the city's skyline. More military and civilian acts will be announced at a later date, the chamber said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

