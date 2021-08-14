Atlantic City Airshow to provide economic 'shot in the arm' after pandemic

The only issue is they didn't have much time.

"I'm already working on 2022. We work a year out," Chait said. "Really, the majority of the work for this year's airshow was done in two months.

"I'm really proud of our team and the partners we have that work so hard to pull this off."

The reason they were able to put it all together so quickly, Chait said, is because the show's now been around for nearly two decades. The logistical framework is already there, so the only real variables were adjusting new performers to the operation and taking into account pandemic guidelines if needed.

As this year's airshow was in its early stages of development, the chamber also was in constant communication with AtlantiCare to ensure the show could held safely. Chait said if social distancing was required, they ran their plans by the health system multiple times so everything could be done correctly.

The venue also helps.

"The airshow is a unique opportunity to attract a large audience to Atlantic City and feature some of its greatest assets like the beach and Boardwalk," Bokunewicz said. "This year, as an outdoor event, it may also appeal to those concerned about COVID-19 transmission."