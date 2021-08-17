Atlantic City Airshow to provide economic 'shot in the arm' after pandemic

Putting everything in place for the Atlantic City Airshow has been a stressful ordeal over the past few months.
To Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Michael Chait, that stress was missed after the COVID-19 pandemic shelved the 2020 show.
"It feels great," Chait said, "because it's an economic shot in the arm for the destination. That's the way we've always looked at the airshow. It's an enormous amount of work that requires collaboration from dozens of business, government agencies, members of the military (and) nonprofits."
Wednesday's return will be the 18th time the airshow has come to the city. It traditionally brings more than 100,000 to the city's beaches and Boardwalk, and is often of the biggest events in the city all year.
According to Chait, data from previous years shows the airshow is responsible for an estimated $50 million in city revenue each year.
"I don't know if there's another event that brings this kind of economic impact to the region within, really, two days," he said. "We don't even count practice day attendance, but there's a significant amount of people on the beach on Tuesday, as well."
Jane Bokunewicz, faculty coordinator of the Lloyd D. Levenson institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University, agreed.
.
"In terms of visitation," Bokunewicz said, "we historically see similar increases in (Atlantic City) Expressway toll plaza vehicle counts for the airshow as we see with the beach concert series and some summer holiday weekends."
With other major events such as the beach concerts traditionally being held on the weekend, Bokunewicz added Wednesday's airshow gives the rest of the week in the city a major boost.
"A mid-week ‘holiday’ like the airshow is a particular benefit to the city’s businesses," she said, "as it generates economic activity that they otherwise might not see during the week."
Chait announced the cancellation of the 2020 show last June. The following December, the chamber began discussions on potential performers in the event of the 2021 show being good to go.
In February, the chamber began communicating with its partners, including GEICO, the City of Atlantic City and Meet AC, about the show. The show, however, was still up in the air.
"We were pretty confident in the spring that we could have the planes fly," Chait said. "We were concerned in the spring about generating enough support and revenue from sponsorships to cover the cost of the event."
When the state announced the end of outdoor gathering limits in May, everyone knew the show would be on.
The only issue is they didn't have much time.
"I'm already working on 2022. We work a year out," Chait said. "Really, the majority of the work for this year's airshow was done in two months.
"I'm really proud of our team and the partners we have that work so hard to pull this off."
The reason they were able to put it all together so quickly, Chait said, is because the show's now been around for nearly two decades. The logistical framework is already there, so the only real variables were adjusting new performers to the operation and taking into account pandemic guidelines if needed.
As this year's airshow was in its early stages of development, the chamber also was in constant communication with AtlantiCare to ensure the show could held safely. Chait said if social distancing was required, they ran their plans by the health system multiple times so everything could be done correctly.
The venue also helps.
"The airshow is a unique opportunity to attract a large audience to Atlantic City and feature some of its greatest assets like the beach and Boardwalk," Bokunewicz said. "This year, as an outdoor event, it may also appeal to those concerned about COVID-19 transmission."
With things nearly ready in time for Wednesday's performances, Chait is excited to see the looks on everyone's faces for the first time in two years.
"I can't wait to see people on the beach enjoying the airshow," he said. "You see everything from kids being completely enthused to veterans where the event brings a tear to their eye. It's this wide range of emotions and a lot of pride."
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.