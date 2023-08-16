Follow along for LIVE coverage of the Atlantic City Airshow. Check back for updates.

5:11 p.m. The 2023 Visit Atlantic City Airshow has concluded with the USAF Thunderbirds. Thanks for following along. Look to our website for an updated story and photo galleries from today's performance.

4:30 p.m. Thunderbird performers roared into Atlantic City just after 4:30 p.m., thrilling a crowd that waited two hours through a weather delay.

Hailed as the U.S. Air Force's premier air demonstration team, the Thunderbirds were the headlining act and closed the show with a modified performance that took into account some lingering clouds still offshore.

Once the pilots finished surveying their flight area and mapping out their plans, they immediately showed the crowd some love by creating a heat with their exhaust.

Crowd cheers as the thunderbirds draw a heart in the sky! pic.twitter.com/sVOlHkTqbe — Emma Desiderio (@EmmaDesiderio) August 16, 2023

3:48 p.m. Latest estimated time of flight for the Thunderbirds now pushed back to 4:25 p.m., said Capt. Kaitlin Toner, public affairs officer for the Thunderbirds.

3:27 p.m. The airshow's final performance, featuring a routine by the USAF Thunderbirds, won't proceed until 4 p.m. according to Capt. Kaitlin Toner, public affairs officer for the Thunderbirds. Toner, known officially as Thunderbird 12, cited some clouds and fog, but said the performance team would go on and that weather was gradually improving.

When the show does go on, it will last 37 minutes, with an expected maneuver every seven to 10 seconds, Toner told WPG Radio Host Harry Hurley.

2:23 p.m. A short delay was just announced by airboss David Schultz, who said performances would be delayed about 25 minutes before resuming. The performances had been running about 15 minutes early.

"We got sea fog coming in, give it five minutes," Schultz said in an interview on WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM.

2:15 p.m. Daredevil pilot Scott Francis from Montclair, Virginia, shook things up with some aerobatics that will leave him bruised and sore later. Francis put his 355 horsepower, all-carbon fiber MXS aerobatic plane through a series of physics-defying turns, rolls and spins. A rock soundtrack with songs from Mötley Crüe, U2 and Foo Fighters matched the energy of Francis' performance.

2:00 p.m. Two vintage World War II P-51D fighters performed to patriotic music.

1:40 p.m. The U.S. Army Golden Knights, who opened the show when they brought the U.S. flag to the ground as the national anthem played, returned with a precision free-fall demonstration. The orchestrated jump is a crowd favorite.

Here's a view from the air, provided during yesterday's practice run by the Golden Knights.

1:35 p.m. The arrival of the U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier II jet signaled a return to action. The vertical takeoff jet awed the crowd with its capabilities, while its loud performance engine kept the crowd's attention while it hovered.

1:13 p.m. A brief lull in the airshow, but that won't last. Skydivers are up next and the crowd is taking it all in, trying to stay cool.

Jim Swomley from Brick Township has been coming to the Atlantic City air show for 15 years. “We like it all,” he said. “They’ve always been good shows.” @ACPressConklin pic.twitter.com/JKyEotoAsc — Emma Desiderio (@EmmaDesiderio) August 16, 2023

1:05 p.m.: Pilot Patrick McAlee offered the crowds not just some acrobatics in his modified Pitts S1 biplane but also some narration from the cockpit. McAlee thanked the audience through some air-to-announcer communcations. He also thanked his sponsors as he flew his "Blue Demon” aircraft and exhorted the crowd to try a "wave" on his final passes.

12:59 p.m.: A German Luftwaffe A400M Atlas held the crowd's interest for its unique size, sounds and maneuverability.

12:49 p.m.: A WWII-era B-25J Mitchell bomber, a replica of the medium-sized bombers used in a U.S. attack on Japan in response to Pearl Harbor, reenacted its bombing capabilities over the ocean, using watermelons instead of weapons.

12:34 p.m.: A demonstration by a U.S. Coast Guard MH-65E helicopter included the Coast Guard's well-known rescue swimmers, who entered the water offshore and then, in a twist, swam to the beach where the airshow crowds awaited them. An announcer urged the crowd to thank the arriving swimmers for their service.

11:24 a.m.: The U.S. Army Golden Knights kicked off the Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday morning, jumping from passing planes and landing on the city's beach shortly before noon.

The crowd cheered as the parachuters fell to the sand below. A flyby of the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard was next on the list of acts set to entertain the crowd in Atlantic City Wednesday morning.

Lots of excitement & cheering on the beach as the show begins with parachuters! @ACPressConklin @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/n3xG9pAH3i — Emma Desiderio (@EmmaDesiderio) August 16, 2023

Shortly after the airshow's beginning, a fresh set of stunt planes took to the sky, flying low above the ocean and leaving the crowd in awe.

11:16 a.m. A strong crowd despite overcast conditions was in place along the beach about 15 minutes before the first airplanes were set to arrive.

"We like it all,” said Jim Swomley, of Brick Township, who has enjoyed the show for the past 15 years. “They’ve always been good shows.”

Off the beach, others formed a crowd on the Boardwalk, awaiting the first performers.

Corinne Wahlstrom, of Hudson Valley, New York, said Wednesday's airshow was her first in Atlantic City, extending her stay in the resort to witness the event. Wahlstrom often visits other airshows around the country, she said.

10 a.m. Crowds began forming on Atlantic City's beach in anticipation of the first round of airshow performers at 11:30.

A lineup including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard is set to entertain the Jersey Shore resort for the annual airshow.

