ATLANTIC CITY — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will return to the city's skyline for the 2023 Visit Atlantic City Airshow returning Aug. 16, organizers said Thursday.
The U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier Demo Team, U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team and 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard will also perform in the show, which is celebrating 20 years in town, Visit AC said in a news release.
“To celebrate 20 years in Atlantic City, we knew that we had to make this year’s show our best one yet,” said Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber. “Anchored by fan favorites the Thunderbirds and Golden Knights, with our friends at the 177th Fighter Wing bringing local flair, the addition of the Marines’ Harrier team is only going to enhance this year’s experience for fans, visitors and sponsors alike."
The event drew a record crowd of more than 550,000 people in 2022.
“The Visit Atlantic City Airshow has been a staple in our community for 20 years, and we’re thrilled to serve as the premier sponsor for this landmark celebration,” said Larry Sieg, president and CEO of Visit Atlantic City. “This event brings an exciting flair to our beach, and we’re looking forward to seeing all the new acts this summer."
GALLERY: 2022 Atlantic City Airshow
Spectators look to sky as the U.S. Army Golden Knights make their arrival during the airshow.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Spectators watch the action in the sky on the beach during the Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022. (l-r) Vincent and Susan D'Alessandro from Absecon.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022. (l-r) Michael, 14, and his mom Tara Smith, from Mapleshade.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022. (l-r) Mini William, Pickle, and Alisia, from New Jersey and Florida.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022. The Coyle family (l-r) Devon, Patty, and Jack, all from Brigantine.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022. (l-r) Oscar and Lucero Novoa, from Evansham Twp.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022. The Park family (l-r) Niya, Kai, and Keanu, both 4, all from Monmouth.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
People gather before the start of the Atlantic City Airshow.
Eric Conklin
People gather before the start of the Atlantic City Airshow.
Eric Conklin
More than two dozen acts — ranging from jets to helicopters and smaller aircraft — dazzled the crowd with thrilling aerial stunts during the airshow.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform an aerial stunt to the delight of the crowd.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
