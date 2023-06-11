ATLANTIC CITY — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will return to the city's skyline for the 2023 Visit Atlantic City Airshow returning Aug. 16, organizers said Thursday.

The U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier Demo Team, U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team and 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard will also perform in the show, which is celebrating 20 years in town, Visit AC said in a news release.

“To celebrate 20 years in Atlantic City, we knew that we had to make this year’s show our best one yet,” said Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber. “Anchored by fan favorites the Thunderbirds and Golden Knights, with our friends at the 177th Fighter Wing bringing local flair, the addition of the Marines’ Harrier team is only going to enhance this year’s experience for fans, visitors and sponsors alike."

The event drew a record crowd of more than 550,000 people in 2022.

“The Visit Atlantic City Airshow has been a staple in our community for 20 years, and we’re thrilled to serve as the premier sponsor for this landmark celebration,” said Larry Sieg, president and CEO of Visit Atlantic City. “This event brings an exciting flair to our beach, and we’re looking forward to seeing all the new acts this summer."