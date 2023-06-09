ATLANTIC CITY — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are returning to the city's skyline for the 2023 Visit Atlantic City Airshow returning on Aug. 16, organizers said on Thursday.
Joining the Thunderbirds will be U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier Demo Team, U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team and 177th Fighter Wing will perform in the show celebrating 20 years in town, Visit AC said Thursday in a news release.
“To celebrate 20 years in Atlantic City, we knew that we had to make this year’s show our best one yet,” Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, said in the release. “Anchored by fan favorites the Thunderbirds and Golden Knights, with our friends at the 177th Fighter Wing bringing local flair, the addition of the Marine’s Harrier team is only going to enhance this year’s experience for fans, visitors and sponsors alike."
Said to be the "world's premier airshow," the event drew a record-setting crowd of more than 550,000 in 2022.
“The Visit Atlantic City Airshow has been a staple in our community for 20 years, and we’re thrilled to serve as the premier sponsor for this landmark celebration,” said Larry Sieg, president and CEO of Visit Atlantic City. “This event brings an exciting flair to our beach, and we’re looking forward to seeing all the new acts this summer."
GALLERY: Ocean City Boardwalk Aerobatic Airshow
The Team Fastrax parachute squad descends on the beach.
KRISTIAN GONYEA, for The Press
Visitors gather on the beach for a good view of the Ocean City Boardwalk Aerobatic Airshow on Sunday.
KRISTIAN GONYEA, for The Press
Parachuters, World War II-era aircraft and more soared over the beach Sunday.
KRISTIAN GONYEA photos, for The Press
A large crowd gathers on the Ocean City beach to watch the Boardwalk Aerobatic Airshow in September 2022.
Kristian Gonyea, for The Press
